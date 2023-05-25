Daily Horoscope, May 25: Money Astrological Prediction for Thursday

ARIES

Employed will keep office tasks on priority. Morale will increase in economic matters. Do money transactions carefully.

REMEDY: Offer modak to Lord Ganesha.

TAURUS

There will be an increase in wealth. There will be profit from investment. Money stuck for a long time is expected to be received. The day of employed people will be normal. Earth will be excited by the positive results of business. Valuable gift will be received. Will get effective offers.

REMEDY: Consume curd before leaving the house.

GEMINI

Will get attractive job offers. The wealth of businessmen will increase. Traders will be interested in innovation. There will be an emphasis on individual performance.

REMEDY: Offer the flag in the Lord Hanuman temple.

CANCER

Be patient in risky tasks in business. Don’t show haste in transactions. Employed people will win the trust of professionals. Affairs of a distant country will be made. Income will be better than normal. There will be opportunities for work expansion. Don’t show off.

REMEDY: Offer kheer to Goddess Lakshmi.

LEO

Keep a sense of competition in work business. New opportunities will increase. Avoid temptation in the case of land property. Participate enthusiastically in office work. Work efficiency will increase in the youth. Important contracts will be made in your favour. Important matters will be handled. There will be an increase in the prestige of the post. Credit and honour will increase.

REMEDY: Chant Om Suryaya Namah 108 times.

VIRGO

Colleagues in the office will support you in every matter. Income will be good. Everyone will be impressed by your meritorious performance. Traders will get desired proposals in important works. Contact with the responsible will increase. Maintain focus on the target. Property matters will get sorted out. Will be effective in discussions. Service matters will be made in your favour.

REMEDY: Provide study materials to small girls.

LIBRA

There will be momentum in the plans related to business. Compatibility will be on the edge. Follow the policy rules. Industries will maintain influence in business. There will be communication of auspiciousness everywhere. Will do important work easily. Economic matters will improve. Commercial matters will be favorable.

REMEDY: Respect elders.

SCORPIO

Keep the focus on improving the system. Be careful in professional matters. The situation will remain mixed in career business. Make a list of essential tasks. Focus on time management. Go by budget. Focus on management. Keep distance from new people.

REMEDY: Serve the parents.

SAGITTARIUS

New sources of income will be created. Stability will get strength. Will be effective in negotiations. Industries will strengthen business. Big efforts will be made. You will be dedicated towards the goal. Increase speed in economic matters. There will be an increase in profit and influence.

REMEDY: Offer Tulsi to Lord Vishnu.

CAPRICORN

Maintain positive performance in service business. Increase vigilance in transactions. You will be excited by positive management. Business matters will improve. You will achieve the goal. Don’t borrow from anyone. The efficiency of employed people will get a boost. There will be an increase in labour force. Work speed will be better.

REMEDY: Feed helpless children.

AQUARIUS

Remain positive all around in business. Actively move forward in new business. Important tasks stuck for a long time will gain momentum. Efforts for profit and expansion will improve. Increase focus on time management at office. Unemployed is likely to get new job opportunities.

REMEDY: Leave the house by applying saffron tilak.

PISCES

Small businessmen should avoid haste in economic matters. Don’t be tempted by greed in the name of investment. Commercial matters will improve. Courage contact will increase. Avoid arguments. Employed people should give up selfishness and narrow-mindedness. You will be better in management. Keep rationality in the discussion dialogue. Show activism in personal activities. Avoid debate and controversy.

REMEDY: Worship Lord Ganesha at the workplace.

(The author Bhoomika Kalam is an International astrologer and tarot card reader. Bhoomika is founder of a science-based Astrology platform called ‘AstroBhoomi’. She was honoured with Global Peace Award.)