ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

Some genuine teamwork display may be a critical requirement. If you’re in a relationship or married, there might be unnecessary assumptions about you. A good day to pamper yourself.

LUCKY SIGN: A crow

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY20

Your stars might give you an extraordinary chance to prove yourself. Avail it to your advantage. Simplicity might earn you a lot of rewards. It’s time to keep your money matters clear.

LUCKY SIGN: A floral pattern

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

Today might be a challenge to complete every task on time. To balance the energies of the day, practice some journaling or early morning meditation. Try not teasing someone already in trouble.

LUCKY SIGN: Sunset

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

You need to start trusting people gradually. It will make your day-to-day life progressive. A past incident may resurface. An act of donation may prove to be satisfactory.

LUCKY SIGN: A new chair

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

A myth will soon get busted and you will be able to see the reality. Staying committed to your work can take you places. An unusually busy day. Try not to postpone things.

LUCKY SIGN: Rubber plant

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

An old acquaintance may need financial help. Your savings may need a further boost. Health issues cannot be further postponed especially dental.

LUCKY SIGN: A silver spoon

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

Your instincts will guide you towards managing your day. An important meeting will give a clear sign for the future. You may feel the urge of donation or doing charity work.

LUCKY SIGN: A blue sports bag

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

Morning seems to be carrying a burden of unknown. Later in the day things seem to be in control. Try to keep all your communication clear to avoid misunderstandings. A sibling may need support.

LUCKY SIGN: A stained glass

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

A beautiful day to start the way you have been wanting to. You are likely to get charge of something new. Keep your things safe and secure as there a risk of minor theft.

LUCKY SIGN: A new dairy

CAPRICORN: December 22 – January 19

Some of you are staying guarded from your close friends. There seems to be no need for that. You may end up enjoying the day mostly homebound. A day to fix paperwork too.

LUCKY SIGN: A red brick wall

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

A good conversation with a loved one may be your highlight of the day. Maintain your distance with a manipulative someone you’re aware of. The day brings in energies of sharing and bonding. You may reconnect with a few.

LUCKY SIGN: A bright interior

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

You may not look so happy with the new routine, but it is good for you. Do not take unnecessary risk by making any fresh investment today. There may be a surprise visit or call by an old friend.

LUCKY SIGN: Golden star

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

