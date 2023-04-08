Horoscope Today, 08 April, 2023: Astrological Prediction For Zodiac Signs on Saturday

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

It’s a beautiful day to express yourself. You may start journaling your thoughts and that may just become your habit soon. You might add a feather in your cap at workplace. The day also brings in a new acquaintance.

LUCKY SIGN: A pearl

TAURUS: APRIL 20 – MAY 20

Some unknown factors are likely to be responsible for the delay in your personal life progression. Dig deeper and you shall be surprised with the results. A rational decision may help you move ahead.

LUCKY SIGN: A blue sapphire

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

Some educational opportunity may be on its way. This has something do with you upgrading your knowledge or skill set. You have an admirer, who may prefer to stay at a distance for now.

LUCKY SIGN: A black tourmaline

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

An encouraging announcement from workplace may make your day. The energies are directed towards creating an all-new enthusiasm within you. Your family might not consider consulting, before taking an important decision for you.

LUCKY SIGN: A lampshade

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

Your meticulous preparation on for an upcoming family event may get you an applause. Save your time by keeping your priorities for the day right. You’re doing a good job in following a routine.

LUCKY SIGN: A labeled jar

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

Some serious issues at work may need your attention. Make sure you are sleeping enough and avoid the unrest through the day. Try dropping a few unnecessary tasks. A friend may plan something unannounced.

LUCKY SIGN: A garden

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

Your close and loved ones may need more attention from you. Clear the misunderstandings if any. You mind needs to rejuvenate to stay creative and progress. Make sure as and when you get a chance, plan a short trip.

LUCKY SIGN: A squirrel

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

Avoid complications and simplify what’s around you for others and yourself. There may be moments of distress if you’re trying to adapt to a new routine. You are likely to get favours from your bosses.

LUCKY SIGN: A parrot

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

A new and interesting person in your life may just be a passing phase. Your domestic front may require your attention now. Some outsider’s interference may irritate you considerably.

LUCKY SIGN: A red dress

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

Make most of the day as the energies are aligned with you. Innovative ideas might make a headway and will move towards an instant accomplishment. Meeting the right people may be the highlight of the day.

LUCKY SIGN: A yellow sapphire

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

If you have been postponing to call someone, today is the day to do so. Medically now, a regular workout seems necessary. A business proposition that you may be working on, might prove to be rewarding.

LUCKY SIGN: A green aventurine

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

It’s a busy day today where your energies are channeled towards chasing deadlines. You are likely to venture outdoors in the day. Work pressure is likely to build up, but you shall get adequate help.

LUCKY SIGN: An emerald

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

