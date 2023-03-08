ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

The idea for an additional or new source of income may begin to take shape. New patterns might start emerging especially at work and it shall be for your progress. Family will stay in your support.

LUCKY SIGN: A selenite

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY20

Any thought of procrastination must be done away with. Some useful insights from an external source may just save your day. Someone who is financially dependent on you may now wish to withdraw.

LUCKY SIGN: Orchids

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

Your sincerity might not have gotten noticed initially but is definitely going to pay you now. You may find success in dependable ventures. Terms with outsiders may turn out to be more strict than expected.

LUCKY SIGN: A bookworm

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

Minor issues may keep you stressed, but handling them one by one shall make your life simpler. Your child may have a couple of demands which may not be appropriate. Make sure you make them understand better about it.

LUCKY SIGN: A crystal

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

While you may not believe in a miracle like situation, but sometimes it shows up. Today would be an easy-going day. Money matters will be on the move. and you’re likely to receive gifts.

LUCKY SIGN: A pyramid

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

You may not like your robotic schedule and shall be seeking something more interesting. You may have to sit back and analyse it more than ever now. There are chances that you may get to execute your plans in this year.

LUCKY SIGN: A decorative ribbon

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

A collaboration is on the cards with someone who’s newly walked into your life. Your business skills may get an applause and especially from your parents. If you’re in relationship or likely keen to get into one, you may explore more options before committing.

LUCKY SIGN: A neon sign

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

A sudden shift in your thought process might lead to you changing decisions. If you’re working on any community project, it may flag off well. A minor hurdle is on the cards for those who’re applying for something new.

LUCKY SIGN: A scheme

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

Anymore postponement might lead you into taking wrong decisions. You might experience delay in legal matters. Those who are trying to collaborate with someone may get into disagreements.

LUCKY SIGN: A ruby red stone

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

Your parents may have disapproved of something that you really wanted, you might understand the reason later for now it’s advisable to execute it. Someone you’re close to may not live up to your expectations.

LUCKY SIGN: A solitaire

AQUARIUS (KUMBHA): JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

Your primary concern about someone close to you may not be enough. There are thoughts of dissatisfaction that may lead to a feeling of irritation. Always remember that you are your own saviour.

LUCKY SIGN: A terrace

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

Your mature decisions may not be received in the same manner. Someone close is observing what you’re trying to do and making sense out of it. If you have the position of power, reconsider your advisor.

LUCKY SIGN: A copper jar

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

