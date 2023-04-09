Horoscope Today: Astrological Prediction for 9 April, 2023

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

You’re likely to make a trip to a religious place or even meet a sage who could be imparting some profound wisdom. Travel is on the cards. A small argument may unnecessarily blow up. So you may choose to avoid those. Children’s behaviour might bring around some kind of unrest. You may have a pivotal role in planning and organising things, especially for others.

LUCKY SIGN: A handheld

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY 20

If you’re having an intuition about getting some kind of a chance, getting through an interview or making it through jury based selection process, it may be right. There seems to be an upward movement in your luck. Domestic front may still remain a little shaken up. Due to day-to-day issues, work front is about to shine. You need to master the skill of understanding in between lines.

LUCKY SIGN: A salt lamp

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

Changes is on the cards. You may have been working on something which is now yielding results. If you’re in the field of manufacturing, you might get to hear of a good deal to help you expand your work. Small business groups might be able to avail loan sanctions. And the missing thrust meant for expansion could come through an important person, a lead or through some kind of scheme.

LUCKY SIGN: A solitaire

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

Some new avenues to expand your work may appear and you might reflect the same energy. Since last few months you were low key and others were trying to reach out to you. It’s some kind of a role reversal now. What may have been troubling you about parents looks like getting resolved soon, you may experience a sense of relief.

LUCKY SIGN: A ropeway

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

Some people have a tendency of making your life go crazy. They will put you in chaos only with their presence. You may have been dealing with some people like that. But now the skies seem to be supporting you more than anybody and you can organise things the way you want. If you are in some business, you might end up sorting your resource issue.

LUCKY SIGN: A golden gate

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

You may have to earn some trust of the people, to be able to communicate effectively. Some senior people at work might not be satisfied with what you’re doing and may raise some sort of objection. You may be having a few opportunities at hand currently, but none of them seem likely. Just wait for some more time. Some inner reflection may help.

LUCKY SIGN: A silver wire

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

Your intentions are everything. Stay dedicated towards a good intent and the rest will follow. You have been harbouring too many doubts about other people and hence that negativity obstructs your smooth flow of work. Neighbours can be a little nosey. You will have to just ignore. Do not share everything with your friends as it might travel unnecessarily.

LUCKY SIGN: A glass tumbler

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

Mental health and stability might be a concern right now. There are too many thoughts crossing your mind and taking a major space. Because of that, you are not able to sit and focus on what actually needs to be done. You need to control your anxiety, centre yourself and practice some meditation. There are positive things coming your way which may impact your life in a better manner.

LUCKY SIGN: A blue aventurine

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

Resolve before it becomes too tricky. Whatever the matters of the heart, that you have with somebody special or close to you or you could be in a romantic relationship with that person, you need to sit down and resolve. Both of you, by keeping small little things in your heart will only increase the gap. An elderly advise might come your way that could prove handy. You may be attending a get together or a marriage ceremony soon.

LUCKY SIGN: A lake

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

It all depends on your attitude. The opportunity has already come your way and you need to make a mark by handling it gracefully. It might be a little away from your expectations, but completely requires your dedication. It could also be the step number one before getting to a higher scale. Avoid money handling in the public places and be careful.

LUCKY SIGN: A white candle

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

Your focus has become really sharp and your mind is spot on. People around you are slightly cautious considering that your approach has been very focused. You must take advantage of this time to get things done according to your will. In spite of all of this, you’re likely to remain an introvert and quite self-absorbed. You may need to open up a bit in order to create an impact. New assignment is on the cards.

LUCKY SIGN: A black tourmaline

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

You need to stop being too critical about people or they might not really value your opinions anymore. You may have had your own set of experiences, but it’s not appreciated if they intrude in anyone’s personal space. Take two steps backwards, in spite of the fact that you may be genuinely concerned. If you’re in the field of research, you may have to wait for a few facilities to pace up your work.

LUCKY SIGN: A red scarf

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

