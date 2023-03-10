ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

The day may bring you inner peace after a long time of restlessness. You may feel like initiating a new plan. A day finish last minute chores and pending jobs.

LUCKY SIGN: An old album

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY20

An offer that you have been contemplating on will take most of the mind space. Detach yourself from being overtly emotional. The limitations of the past can certainly be improved upon.

LUCKY SIGN: A classic novel

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

A whole new idea may become the trigger point for next few months. It is recommended to develop it. You may try and seek some solitary space. Spicy food can be avoided.

LUCKY SIGN: An unstable furniture

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

Sometimes the signs from above are too subtle to attract your attention. Life has been giving to enough of them to firm up your decision. A male friend may offer significant advice.

LUCKY SIGN: Colourful pebbles

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

It looks like a regular day at the face of it, but you may notice gradual progress. You may be cautious of your conversations today; they may get misinterpreted. Prepare yourself ahead of the task coming your way.

LUCKY SIGN: Old Banyan tree

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

You’re serene from the outside but there are immense thoughts within. Your little victories really matter to you. You may have to get more organized to get best results. An awaited journey is coming up sooner than you expected.

LUCKY SIGN: A cup of green tea

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

The past has left behind learnings, and you may need to practice those. Your family is expecting you to give them clarity soon. Movement is on the cards now, anytime soon.

LUCKY SIGN: A red pen

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

A few new developments may have given you sleepless nights. Give things some time to settle down. A call from a close friend will give you new lease of life. Social work may attract your attention.

LUCKY SIGN: A tool kit

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

Topics of advanced studies or further learning may capture your attention today. Some new feelings may develop for a person you have recently met. Cash flow may be seen too.

LUCKY SIGN: A spare wallet

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

The new criteria of qualification for any admission may match yours. Some positive news about a lost person or an important document is expected. Stepping out or taking a break may be a good idea.

LUCKY SIGN: A copper article

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

You may feel attracted to some new sports activity. It’s a good day to feel useful and meet people. Stay prepared for any medical need. A phone call may change your plans for the day.

LUCKY SIGN: A golden watch

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

You may not be in a mood to appreciate surprises. Your old friendship may reach a stage of challenge. If in self-doubt reach out to someone who may guide you. You may feel like indulging into sweets today.

LUCKY SIGN: A rare clear sky

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

