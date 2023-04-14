Horoscope Today, 14 April, 2023: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

You may feel a little drifted due to overwork or pre- commitments. A calculated approach might help manage a new project. Stay prepared for an upcoming challenge.

LUCKY SIGN: A red crystal

TAURUS: APRIL 20 – MAY 20

Never assume a situation beforehand as it may surprise you. Your mind is likely to feel chaotic due to lots happening around you. It’s important to take care of your health.

LUCKY SIGN: A ceramic bowl

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

Make a new commitment to yourself and set deadlines. The energies are aligned to your purpose. A positive news from overseas may give you a new idea.

LUCKY SIGN: A silver bag

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

An argument may create disruption. Your relationship will strengthen but may still need some work. You’re likely to consult a professional as the matter needs attention.

LUCKY SIGN: A gift

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

Moments of joy with the family are indicated. Your work may bring forth a few new challenges. Some legal matters those were pending may gain momentum now.

LUCKY SIGN: A lit up room

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

A sudden positive development in the work may brighten your day. Take care of your health. Relentlessly performing now may give you an advantage later at work. You may now start planning in advance.

LUCKY SIGN: A new lamp

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

You are likely to get an image boost within the family and friends. If you were postponing a conversation, it’s time you do it now. The end of day will make you feel more relaxed and grounded.

LUCKY SIGN: A clear sky

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

Some known people may gossip about you. You will stay self-absorbed today. A new role at work may get discussed for you. A family friend may turn out to be very helpful.

LUCKY SIGN: An amber stone

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

Old photographs may trigger a long-forgotten memory. Some financial matters may look promising. A clear state of mind will help resolving matters on hold. You may receive a relevant message.

LUCKY SIGN: An emerald

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

Simplify your approach towards complicated matters. Reassess what is not getting resolved. The day has a powerful energy to take a task ahead. Meditation should be good to sample.

LUCKY SIGN: A lake

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

Small gestures from a friend can make your day. Shopping is also on the cards. The day has pleasant vibes you may enjoy. Restrict your indulgence of eating out. Try being more expressive.

LUCKY SIGN: A signboard

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

A new relationship takes time to grow. You need to stay patient. It’s a good day to begin communication afresh. Try not to over commit on things that you may not deliver.

LUCKY SIGN: A silver wire

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

