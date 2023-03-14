ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

It’s an insightful day to express and clear your mind. You may never have gotten such an opportunity earlier. Empty your heart as you may be understood well today. Make a new beginning.

LUCKY SIGN: A teacup

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY20

It’s really not you to rethink about the decision that you may have already made. But you may have second thoughts. A sudden instinct to help and reach out to strangers may also be felt. Someone you had helped may return the favour.

LUCKY SIGN: A curtain

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

You may have put in a lot of effort but it may not get an acceptance so easily. There seems to be a positive but slow movement at workplace, but it’s better than nothing. Someone may be waiting for your revert.

LUCKY SIGN: An old classic

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

Your mindfulness might be helpful in getting your job done in a timely manner. The expansion and improvement in your perspective is likely to get noticed. A good exercise routine may just be the thing that’s required for now.

LUCKY SIGN: A glass jar

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

Your past mistake may have left some scars, but it’s about time to forgive and forget. You may be in for a pleasant surprise today, mostly from an old friend. A confusion which has taken a lot of your mind space recently gets clarity.

LUCKY SIGN: A peacock feather

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

You may get a surprise visitor and that shall be a welcome change. You may also dig up your past hobby or interest to express better. A new diet or workout routine may be already keeping you on you toes.

LUCKY SIGN: A red drink

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

New path in life emerges amidst the monotony. You’re likely to receive an appreciation for your work. A long awaited short trip is on the cards. You get to spend more time with the person you may have been wanting to meet since long.

LUCKY SIGN: A locked door

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

A blast from the past may suddenly revive and bring some hope too. No new developments at work may not keep you motivated for now. A close friend may find someone else to fill up your vacuum and that may cause a temporary hurt.

LUCKY SIGN: Blue tourmaline

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

After a long time you may feel like making some quality time for yourself. There are potential avenues on the horizon but you must be on the lookout. Your spouse may be undergoing some financial pressure, check on them.

LUCKY SIGN: An onyx

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

It’s better to let go at least for now if you can’t resolve or forget about it. New people may make you feel so much better about yourself. A mental struggle is likely to come to an end after long.

LUCKY SIGN: A rosary

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

Too many practical decisions may take a toll on your emotional well-being. You may let in some old things in your life too. Someone who may have met you a social gathering shall try and reach out to you in admiration.

LUCKY SIGN: A designer watch

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

If you have been trying to feel wanted and loved, you may have to review you won approach as well. There may be a good investment opportunity coming up worth a try. A neighbour may prove surprisingly helpful if you may be looking for any.

LUCKY SIGN: A rabbit pet

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

