Horoscope Today, 16 April, 2023: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

It might be a matter of personal interest, but if you are convinced about something, you may most likely go ahead with it. Your keen interest in a sporting activity might take you places. It’s time for you to firm up your work plans cohesively along with your personal interests. Somebody who wants you in their team may actually lobby for you.

LUCKY SIGN: A mask

TAURUS: APRIL 20 - MAY20

A prompt response from an organization is likely to make it seem like your chances are higher for the selection. You are aware of your potential, which is why you’re expecting to achieve a certain goal. The chances are bright as well. The blessings of your parents will go a long way into your achievements. You may also find a sponsor to help you realise your dreams. The new project may look enticing.

LUCKY SIGN: A tube well

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

It’s a dream for you to open or start your own business. And you have been working really hard towards it. No amount of distraction will make you think otherwise. You’re advised to review all your future plans regarding this business. Also if something else comes through you may as well take a look and not reject it entirely. You have enough savings to stay afloat for some time.

LUCKY SIGN: A sports model

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

By now you would know about the clarity of your own mind and clear instincts. They would be pointing in the direction of what’s to follow. Let this thought lead the way in days to come. Some of you in the corporate world may make a mark that was long awaited. Things happen to people who either try or wait for them, you shall also get recognition soon. A memorable trip is also on the cards soon.

LUCKY SIGN: A ceramic vase

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

Avoid to make private conversations in public. You may find yourself getting involved in some matter unknowingly. It’s a day with mixed feelings and emotions someone who’s attracted to you may try to contact you. You may also find yourself emotionally vulnerable. Try not taking any hasty or quick decisions. If you’re confused, leave it for later. Practice deep breathing exercises.

LUCKY SIGN: Red colour

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

You may have something interesting coming your way, which you would have neither planned nor conceived as yet or even thought about it and it’s not lying in the mainstream for you. This could be an interesting proposition, provided you take it seriously. Advises from everybody are welcome. Opinion of everyone is allowed, provided the end call is taken by you. Those who are in the legal community, may have a couple of challenging days like ahead.

LUCKY SIGN: A smart watch

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

Being competitive is one thing, but planning and plotting for it or even scheming is not going to go down well in anyone’s interest, neither yours nor the one that you’re planning for. You must remain clear and transparent in your dealings. Someone close to you might suffer a heartbreak and is likely to come to you for advice. You have a little sticky situation health wise and could be worried about it. Although it’s temporary and will get better with time.

LUCKY SIGN: A patterned cushion

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

Your attitude shall take you places. Your network shall be responsible for giving you gains. But at the same time, you may also have trust issues with people. Seniors or those in authority may also face some challenging situations. Looks like a lot of legwork is on the cards. Your spouse shall continue being your biggest critic and support system. Preliminary talks can be held if interested in sale of a property.

LUCKY SIGN: An embroidery work.

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

There are numerous times when people begin to feel flawed or not capable of accomplishing a certain task. But neither you have the flaw nor you have the incapability to perform something. So get back your confidence, gear up for what’s right in front of you. Do not feel nervous and you will be able to shine too. Also, do not reject something without completely understanding anything. The future days are going to see you taking more courageous steps.

LUCKY SIGN: A peacock

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

A bitter experience from the past might repeat the pattern, but will not exactly be the same. You do not need to get scared of it, but you might be taken her back. Newer instances are going to make way for a better experience. You will be soon getting opportunity to represent your workplace somewhere else in the group of elite. Be transparent as transparency is going to get you many admirers.

LUCKY SIGN: A celebrity

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

If you ever feel threatened by the fact that you will be singled out anytime a crisis occurs, that is certainly not the case. Time is extremely dynamic and keeps changing for all. You must look back and review your past mistakes, as they might keep showing up without change in your attitude. A spiritual trip is on the cards and might get planned impromptu. Your group of friends are going to put back the energy you seem to have lost.

LUCKY SIGN: A new car

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

If marriage is on the cards, the chances are extremely bright. Out of the chosen alliances, you will be able to put the finger on the person, the person destined for you. Someone close to you also wants what you want and is probably thinking about not being as lucky. Please beware of such people as they might spit venom of jealousy now and then. Negative mindset at times might make you take a few steps backwards in life.

LUCKY SIGN: Tree of life

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

