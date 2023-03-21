ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

Professionally you will strike a good chord with your company’s influential people. If a few of you are feeling homesick, it’s time to plan a trip back home. An occasion you had been waiting for is likely to take place today.

LUCKY SIGN: A new road

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY20

You may feel more flexible and accommodating today. Your spouse needs you to check on them emotionally. Restrict yourself from wasting time unnecessarily as you may have distractions.

LUCKY SIGN: A stained glass bottle

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

A recent trip may inspire you to plan many more. You may begin to start networking with your old touch points. A new challenge may keep you busy.

LUCKY SIGN: Coloured paper

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

Your past actions may begin to look back straight into your eyes. In order to get perfection in your work, make sure you start keeping some time aside. If you feel like creating a niche workspace at home, you may do it now.

LUCKY SIGN: Your favourite snack

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

A chance for an act of charity or donation may cross your path. If you’ve had an argument at home, it’s recommended to leave it behind. You kids may plan something special for you.

LUCKY SIGN: An indoor hobby

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

Being practical may have it’s own disadvantages. Someone close to you may get hurt by your attitude. It’s a good day to create a new work schedule that looks doable.

LUCKY SIGN: A fruit basket

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

Freedom from a prominent inner fear is highlight of the day. You have an urge to meet someone that you had been avoiding. A minor rash or skin allergy may keep you irritated.

LUCKY SIGN: A soft fabric

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

Some rumours about you have been doing rounds, you will hear about them soon. A new but trustworthy friend may have a solution to your problems. You may not have to wait too long to hear for a potential opportunity.

LUCKY SIGN: Two sparrows

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

If you have been thinking about connecting with an old contact, do that today. You will feel new enthusiasm towards old routine. Health takes a priority and you may plan a new wellness routine.

LUCKY SIGN: A book shop

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

Not every day does one feel like starting afresh. You may been in a mindset of relooking at something important. It’s a day of changing perspectives.

LUCKY SIGN: A feather

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

You feel like relaxing and it’s a good day to indulge in wellness activities to pamper yourself. Not a good idea to ask someone for loan. Restrict yourself if you’ve been overeating.

LUCKY SIGN: A bamboo plant

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

Grapes may be sour if you’ve been waiting for a critical response. You may have to relook into what you really want out of a situation. An unexpected phone call may brighten up your day.

LUCKY SIGN: A traffic signal

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

