ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

It’s a beautiful day to confess and express. You may have gotten such opportunities earlier as well, but never in this capacity. Empty your heart as you may be understood well. Make a fresh new beginning.

LUCKY SIGN: An amazonite

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY20

It’s rare for you to rethink about the decision that you may have already made. But you might feel like doing that now. A sudden urge to get generous may also be felt. Someone you had helped may return the favour.

LUCKY SIGN: An onyx stone

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

You may have created a masterpiece but it may not get an acceptance so easily. There seems to be a positive movement at workplace, but its slower than usual. Someone may be waiting for your revert.

LUCKY SIGN: Aventurine

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

Your maturity might handle an otherwise crooked job. The expansion and improvement in your perspective is likely to get noticed. Health may have some minor concerns this week.

LUCKY SIGN: An amethyst

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

Your past mistake may have left some scars, but it’s about time to forgive and forget. You may be in for a pleasant surprise today, mostly from an old friend. A confusion which has taken a lot of your mind space recently gets clarity.

LUCKY SIGN:A peacock feather

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

It’s a pleasant day to have, deeper and meaningful conversations. You may have to equally participate to make sense out of it. Keeping yourself organised shall soon reap benefits. A new and effective routine is now on the horizon.

LUCKY SIGN: A yellow candle

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

New pattern in life emerges amidst the ongoing monotony. You’re likely to receive an appreciation for your work. And a short trip is on the cards. You get to spend more time with the person you may be romantically involved with.

LUCKY SIGN: Black obsidian

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

Your news may have travelled and someone who’s never met you may wish to reach out. Try to make time for people who matter. If you’re in the business of tools or spare parts, you may face a workforce crisis.

LUCKY SIGN: Tourmaline

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

After a long time you may feel relaxed and feel like making time for yourself. There are new work avenues emerging soon, be on the lookout. Your sibling may be undergoing some financial pressure.

LUCKY SIGN: Citrine gemstone

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

It’s better to let go if you can’t resolve or forget about it. Some things are best left on time to solve them. You may meet someone interesting to collaborate for work. Even your mind is currently brimming with innovative thoughts.

LUCKY SIGN: A pearl

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

Simplicity and uncomplicated approach may make your work easier. Expecting too much from people may sometimes lead to developing hard feelings. You can expect a small scale party where you may be centre of attention.

LUCKY SIGN: A ruby

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

New work opportunity may finally land up. You must consider it seriously. Parents may need some time from you to talk about something relevant. Guests may be expected in the coming days. Cash flow improves.

LUCKY SIGN: A sapphire.

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

