Horoscope Today, 25 April, 2023: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

The day might begin with a feeling of inner peace and relaxation after a long period of exhaustion. You may feel like initiating and rolling out a new plan soon. A day to look out for old and reliable friends.

LUCKY SIGN: Cinnamon spice

TAURUS: APRIL 20 – MAY 20

An offer that you have been contemplating on will take most of your mind space. Detach yourself from being overtly emotional. The limitations of the past can now consciously be improved upon.

LUCKY SIGN: A classic novel

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

A brand-new idea may become the trigger point for next few months. It is recommended to further develop it. You may try and seek some solitary space to produce some good work. Oily food must be avoided.

LUCKY SIGN: Antique furniture

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

The signs towards something important are subtle but might attract your attention. A female friend may offer a timely advice. An official outing might be an opportunity to project your image well.

LUCKY SIGN: Colourful pebbles

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

It looks like a regular day at the face of it, but you may notice gradual progress. You may be cautious of your conversations today; they may get misinterpreted. Prepare yourself ahead of the task coming your way.

LUCKY SIGN: Old Banyan tree

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

You’re serene from the outside but there might be disturbing thoughts within. Your little victories really matter to you. You may have to get more organized to get best results. A long journey might be coming up soon.

LUCKY SIGN: A cup of green tea

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

The past has left behind learnings, and you may need to execute those. Your family might be expecting you to give them clarity about a doubt they might have assumed. Movement at workplace is on the cards, anytime soon.

LUCKY SIGN: A red pen

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

A few new developments may have given you sleepless nights. Give things some time to settle down. A call from a close friend might give you new lease of life. Social work may attract your attention.

LUCKY SIGN: A tool kit

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

Topics of advanced studies or further learning may capture your attention today. Some new feelings may develop for a person you have recently met. Cash flow may be seen too.

LUCKY SIGN: A tan wallet

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

The new criteria of qualification for any admission may match yours. Some positive news about a lost person or an important document is expected. Stepping out or taking a break may be a good idea.

LUCKY SIGN: A copper article

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

You may feel attracted to some new sports activity. It’s a good day to feel useful and meet people. Stay prepared for any medical need. A phone call may change your plans for the day.

LUCKY SIGN: A golden watch

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

You may not be in a mood to appreciate surprises. Your old friendship may reach a stage of complication. If in self-doubt reach out to someone who may guide you. Indulging into sweets might not be a good idea.

LUCKY SIGN: A clear sky

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

