Horoscope Today, 26.04.2023: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

The day brings in expenditure, hence you need to consciously make a savings plan. You might get a critical feedback about something you were confident about. Take it in a positive spirit. Digestion may have some issues.

LUCKY SIGN: Jute chair

TAURUS: APRIL 20 - MAY20

Advertisement

Opportunity may land up while you were not expecting it any time soon. A few issues at the domestic front might keep you engaged, while you could be in a tug of war between domestic and unprofessional front. Your sibling might need a direction from you. Take out some time for that.

LUCKY SIGN: A jade plant

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

Prioritise work, of late you’ve been doing anything and everything, that is being presented to you. And that really is not the ask. Do try and sort out the mental chaos first and then you’ll be in a position to do full justice along with making way to progress.

LUCKY SIGN: A fish tank

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

You feel positive, energetic and extremely aligned today. There is a reason why you’ve been given a certain task to be accomplished in the given time. If you are planning to make investments abroad, rethink, as the choices may be, luring but not so stable.

LUCKY SIGN: An eagle

Advertisement

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

Senior officials may question your work. Something you were not considering till now. Your spouse may have a few things to be discussed on priority. If your child is travelling abroad for advance education, he or she may do considerably well.

LUCKY SIGN: A letter

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

Advertisement

Staying focused is becoming difficult for you but you must get yourself together to still do it. Planning a get together can give you the much needed break, both from work and domestic front. Someone of romantic interest may wish to see you soon.

LUCKY SIGN: A silk scarf

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

It’s refreshing to think about a change, and you might get one soon. If you’re planning to start a new line of work, which may be different from your past experience, you must give it a shot. The stars are aligned with your endeavour. Parents and family are likely to stay in support.

Advertisement

LUCKY SIGN: Gold carving

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

A new property allotment or the thought to invest is on the cards. If you’re dealing with stock market, the chances are that you may make some unexpected money. You must avoid random online transactions for some time.

LUCKY SIGN: A yellow box

Advertisement

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

You may feel emotionally vulnerable right now, someone very close has not been able to understand your emotions. It is always a good idea to strike a communication if possible. An opportunity you’d been waiting for, could get delayed. You might be planning a solo trip soon.

LUCKY SIGN: A white net

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

Some family member who’s been critically ill may show signs of recovery now. The energy in the house may also change for the better after a long time. You could also see movement in the financial aspect of your life. Escaping from something is not the best solution ever.

LUCKY SIGN: A pearl

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20 - FEBRUARY 18

If something has not turned way that you had anticipated, you may give it a relook. Some of you may experience a kind of separation or isolation for some time. The change may have been planned, but you may take time to adapt to it. If you are a shop owner, you’re likely to make sudden profits.

LUCKY SIGN: Old favorite gadget

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

You have been slow and you’ve been steady and you’re likely to win this race too. If others are not understanding your point of view, do not tussle as the time is not right yet. If you’ve chosen a direction for yourself, the ideas to keep moving. There might be something in the evening to cheer you up.

LUCKY SIGN: A constellation

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

Read all the Latest News here