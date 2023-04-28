Horoscope Today, 28.04.2023: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

The energies of day might be mixed. The mind may recall plenty of past incidents, but the environment might keep you grounded. Family shall stay a priority today.

LUCKY SIGN: A red dot

TAURUS: APRIL 20 – MAY 20

The skies may give you a sign of a bright day ahead. You mind might stay aligned with your tasks ahead. Its overall a day to express your feelings and feel satisfied with yourself.

Advertisement

LUCKY SIGN: Large white stone

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

If you’re hopeful of the good to happen to you, it shall most likely manifest. Shed your inner fears, they make you weak. You may find a friend reaching out to you for help.

LUCKY SIGN: A violet flower

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

If you get too emotional, it can make your day a little slow. Reflect on the good days of the past and you shall feel better. A good opportunity at work can come today out of the blue. Grab it.

LUCKY SIGN: Kite or similar in the sky

Advertisement

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

The first half of the day might be dull, but the other half may bring in a lot of impromptu activity. Stay positive about what you have worked for, it’s time to get the due credit. Keep your savings strong.

LUCKY SIGN: A beautiful sunset

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

Advertisement

People expect you to remember the good gestures they have bestowed you with. It’s time to return the favors. The day might bring in some good surprise. Stay calm in the overwhelming situations.

LUCKY SIGN: Bitter taste

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

Stay away from temptations. The day might prompt you to be lazy, a little push can help you spend the day as planned. Keep your promises done with your loved ones. Promised money might now reach you today.

Advertisement

LUCKY SIGN: A star shape

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

Smooth day in comparison to the chaos of last few days. Experience some genuine emotions from your sibling. Teachers, lawyers, and government officials may hear about new opportunities.

LUCKY SIGN: An old coin

Advertisement

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

Guilt of anything big or small is not worth the trouble. Keep the things clear. Experience some treat for your taste buds. Its time you practice some time management. An old crush or ex may try to reconnect.

LUCKY SIGN: A flickering streetlight

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

If you have been waiting to find someone special, today you may find a clue. Mild irritation may waste some time unnecessarily. You may also feel creative by end of day. Some good music might help you stay balanced.

LUCKY SIGN: A green scarf

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

A good advice might be worth taking from an elder especially a father figure. A short trip may get finalized which may finally give you a good break. You feel like sharing your secrets with a trusted friend but not sure if that’s the right thing to do.

LUCKY SIGN: Six zeros

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

A new responsibility might have to be taken up. There might be a small argument. Misunderstandings need to be immediately cleared up. A family get together may get planned soon.

LUCKY SIGN: One shining star

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

Read all the Latest News here