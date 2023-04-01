Horoscope Today, 01 April, 2023: Money and Finance Astrological Prediction for Saturday

ARIES

Take forward the economic work in the workplace. Businessmen will increase profit margin. Work speed will remain better in the office. Work business will be normal. Logical activities will increase. Avoid debate and controversy. Professional efforts will gain momentum.

REMEDY: Offer sweets in the Lord Bhairav temple.

TAURUS

Advertisement

There will be a meeting with seniors and officers. You will get the support of colleagues. Important matters will be made. Be creative. Avoid over enthusiasm in business. Don’t get into loan transactions. Keep pace with elders. Do smart working.

REMEDY: Recite Durga Chalisa in Durga temple.

GEMINI

There will be success at the workplace. Pay attention to the resources available. There will be an increase in wealth. Avoid borrowing otherwise it will be difficult to repay. You will get important information related to the conspiracy going on behind you. There will be auspiciousness in career-business.

REMEDY: Offer Durva to Lord Ganesha and chant Ganesha mantra 108 times.

CANCER

You will have to spend on material things due to which the economic situation may get disturbed. Follow policy rules. Chances are being made for the purchase of building and vehicle. Career business will remain smooth. Keep thinking big.

REMEDY: Offer sugar candy to Lord Krishna.

Advertisement

LEO

Businessmen will maintain best efforts in the economic commercial sector. Do not take interest in risky activities. There will be loss from stock market and speculation. Art skills will get strength. Think big. Professionals will move faster.

REMEDY: Give bread to a black dog after applying mustard oil.

VIRGO

Advertisement

Efforts will have to be made to improve the economic condition on the basis of talent. Investing can cause loss, transact money wisely. Drive carefully.

REMEDY: Recite Hanuman Chalisa.

LIBRA

The balance of income and expenditure will remain. New opportunities will be created for professionals. Various efforts will gain momentum. Efficiency will increase.

Advertisement

REMEDY: Light a ghee lamp under a banyan tree.

SCORPIO

Economic matters will remain normal. Be patient in competition. There will be activism in the affairs of a distant country. Increase clarity in transactions. Maintain politeness in professional matters. There will be emphasis on the works of industry and business.

REMEDY: Offer laddoos to Lord Ganesha.

Advertisement

SAGITTARIUS

Employed people will get attractive offers. Spend more time at work. Opportunities will increase for entrepreneurs. Increase control over business. Economic activities will gain strength.

REMEDY: Recite Sunderkand or Hanuman Chalisa 7 times.

CAPRICORN

Economic profit will increase. Businessmen will remain influential. Confidence will be high. Opportunities for progress will increase. Career business will improve. Fame and respect will increase. You will be excited by the favourable environment. Plans will gain momentum.

REMEDY: Free the captive birds.

AQUARIUS

Desired results will be made in work business. Obstacles will automatically go away. Increase teamwork. You will get the benefit of contacts. Working conditions will improve. Accelerate long term plans. There will be a possibility of good profit. Get support from professionals.

REMEDY: Free the captive birds.

PISCES

Avoid keeping professional matters pending. Work speed will be better. Work with the advice of close ones. Pay attention to expenses and budget. Keep vigilance in commerce business. Beware of the sly. Avoid defying management.

REMEDY: Offer some sweet thing to the mother.

(The author Bhoomika Kalam is an International astrologer and tarot card reader. Bhoomika is founder of a science-based Astrology platform called ‘AstroBhoomi’. She was honoured with Global Peace Award.)

Read all the Latest News here