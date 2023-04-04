Horoscope Today, 04 April, 2023: Money Astrological Prediction for Tuesday

ARIES

Working effect will increase. The work of administration will speed up. There will be success in business industry. The percentage of profit will improve. Good offers will be received. Positivity will be on edge. Take advantage of the experience.

REMEDY: Light a ghee lamp to Lord Hanuman.

TAURUS

With the strength of luck, all the work will be done. Can earn remarkable results in the office. Career business will accelerate. Beneficial plans will go ahead. Everyone’s support will be there. The unemployed will get new opportunities and you will capitalize on them.

REMEDY: Recite Ramraksha Stotra.

GEMINI

Do not be negligent in career business. Increase the focus on economic subjects, only then profit is possible. You will get the support of counterparts in the office. Increase interest in research activities.

REMEDY: Chant Om Namah Shivay 108 times.

CANCER

There will be success in important matters of normal life. There will be happiness in married life. Efforts will be made to fulfill the targets of industry and business. Be dedicated towards the goal.

REMEDY: Take the blessings of elders and leave the house.

LEO

Career business will remain normal. Employed people will maintain good performance. You will work with positive thinking. Follow the rules. Don’t be tempted. Avoid unnecessary interference.

REMEDY: Anoint Lord Shiva with Panchamrit.

VIRGO

Intellectual efforts will be better. Economic matters will be in your favour. Go on an excursion with friends. There will be opportunities for profit. Show interest in important subjects.

REMEDY: Recite Hanuman Chalisa.

LIBRA

Blood relations will get strengthened. There will be auspiciousness and ease in the family. Traditions will be followed. Matters related to building and vehicle will be resolved. Avoid excessive enthusiasm and passion. Don’t take decisions in haste. Maintain harmony. Keep the focus on personal behaviour.

REMEDY: Offer flute in Lord Krishna temple.

SCORPIO

You will be interested in social activities. Emphasis will be maintained on commercial subjects. There will be an increase in co-operatives. Miscellaneous matters will get sorted out. Maintain respect for elders. You will get good news. Professional customization will remain.

REMEDY: Donate edible yellow things.

SAGITTARIUS

There will be opportunities to join auspicious work. Blood relations will remain strong. Good news will be received. Economic matters will gain momentum. The grandeur and decorum will remain.

REMEDY: Do Goseva.

CAPRICORN

There can be a new beginning. Important creative endeavours can be successful. The winning percentage will be high. You will be excited with positivity. Maintain sensitivity. Personal matters will get better. Hesitation will go away. Work will take care of business.

REMEDY: Offer water to the Sun.

AQUARIUS

Work speed may remain slow. Keep the relationships better. Keep trying to connect everyone. The feeling of sacrifice and cooperation will increase. Respect everyone. You will be comfortable in management. Proceed according to the budget. There will be speed in foreign works.

REMEDY: Offer coconut in Lord Bhairav temple.

PISCES

The success percentage will be on the rise. Keep focus in career business. Take everyone along. Will have a sense of competition. Give all round best performance. Keep pace in career business. Keep trying to complete the urgent work fast.

REMEDY: Offer water to Lord Shiva.

(The author Bhoomika Kalam is an International astrologer and tarot card reader. Bhoomika is founder of a science-based Astrology platform called ‘AstroBhoomi’. She was honoured with Global Peace Award.)

