Horoscope Today, 08 March, 2023: Money Astrological Prediction for Wednesday

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

Any work-related journey will open doors for your bright future. At this time there are chances of getting some new achievements. But the path of profit will remain slow. Employed people should not show any kind of negligence towards their work.

REMEDY: Recite Hanuman Chalisa.

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY 20

Professionally the day is perfect. Sometimes problems will come, but you will solve it intelligently. Employed people should pay more attention to their office work because there are strong chances of progress in future.

REMEDY: Worship Lord Ganesha.

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

At this time, public relations will prove to be very beneficial to increase business. Important contracts can be obtained through media and phone. There are also chances of promotion in the job, so be dedicated towards your work. REMEDY: Offer water to the Sun God.

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

There is a possibility of change of place in business. Complications can arise in matters like tax and loans. That’s why don’t do these things today. Relations with the boss and officers will be cordial.

REMEDY: Recite Shiv Chalisa.

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

Business activities need more attention because a situation of some kind of loss is being created. Monitor the activities of the employees. Your image and reputation will increase in the office and you can also get some important authority.

REMEDY: Donate food to the orphanage.

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

There will be complete dedication of colleagues towards work at the business place and your dominance will also remain. There will be stagnation in the ups and downs that have been going on for some time. If employed people get any opportunity related to changing jobs, they should take it immediately.

REMEDY: Float coconut in running water.

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

The pace in business work will be slow. There is a need to improve the quality of your work. Employed people should also keep in mind that any wrongdoing can anger the higher officials.

REMEDY: Worship Lord Ganesha at workplace.

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

Activities in the work area will be somewhat slow. Spend the day collecting payments and doing marketing work. This will also strengthen the economic condition. Employed people can get information related to some changes.

REMEDY: Keep the Shriyantra with you after worshiping it.

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

Don’t expect much profit in business right now. You will not be able to spend much time at work due to family commitments. Employed people will get relief from completing their target.

REMEDY: Respect the Guru.

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

Business activities will be normal. Most of your work will be done from the phone itself. Businesses related to shares and stock market will earn profits. Employed people also need to keep good relations with their high officials.

REMEDY: Keep a silver coin in the purse.

AQUARIUS (KUMBHA): JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

Chances of profit in partnership related work. It will be appropriate for you to handle the tasks related to marketing. Employed people need to bring some changes in office policies.

REMEDY: Offer sweets to little girls.

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

Today, put your full attention in marketing and promotion of work. Working with a definite strategy will increase your chances of success. Take business expansion plans seriously. There will be minor problems in the job, but you will also find a solution with understanding and understanding.

REMEDY: Offer flute in Krishna temple.

