Horoscope Today, 09 April, 2023: Money Astrological Prediction for Sunday

ARIES

The percentage of success will be on the rise. Take everyone along. You will have a sense of competition. Try to fulfill the essential work fast.

REMEDY: Offer water to Lord Shiva.

TAURUS

The work of administration will accelerate. You will get success in industry business. The percentage of profit will be groomed. Auspicious proposals will be made. Will increase focus on functioning. Positiveness will be on the edge. Take advantage of experience.

REMEDY: Offer coconut in Lord Bhairav temple.

GEMINI

All the work will be affected by the predominance of luck. You can earn remarkable results in the office. Beneficial schemes will carry forward. The unemployed will get new opportunities and you will redeem them.

REMEDY: Offer water to the sun.

CANCER

Do not be negligent in business. Increase focus on economic subjects for profit. There will be support from counterparts in the office. Increase interest in research activities. You will have a sense of nobility. Keep close to total family.

REMEDY: Goseva.

LEO

You will get success in important matters of normal life. Happiness in married life will be good. There will be an attempt to meet the target of industry trade. You will be devoted to the goal.

REMEDY: Donate edible yellow object.

VIRGO

Employees will continue to perform well. Do not come into any temptation. Avoid unprovoked intervention.

REMEDY: Offer flute in Lord Krishna temple.

LIBRA

Intellectual efforts will be better. You will follow policy rules. Economic matters will remain in your favour. Profit opportunities will remain. Show interest in important subjects.

REMEDY: Read Hanuman Chalisa.

SCORPIO

Blood relations will be strengthened. Auspiciousness will be easy in the family. Avoid excessive enthusiasm. Focus on personal behaviour.

REMEDY: Anoint Shiva with Panchamrit.

SAGITTARIUS

There will be interest in social activities. Emphasis will remain on commercial subjects. Cooperation will increase. Maintain respect for elders. Auspicious information will be received.

REMEDY: Go out of house after taking blessings from elders.

CAPRICORN

You will be interested in increasing contact and interaction in the office. Blood relations will remain strong. Auspicious information will be received. Economic matters will gain momentum. The grandeur and decoration will remain.

REMEDY: 108 times high Namah: Chant Shivaay.

AQUARIUS

A new start may occur. Important creative efforts can be successful. The percentage of victory will be high. Maintain sensitivity. Personal matters will be better.

REMEDY: Read Ramraksha Stotra.

PISCES

The work can remain slow. Try to connect with everyone. A sense of sacrifice and cooperation will increase. Move forward according to the budget. Foreign works will speed up. Walk according to the policy.

REMEDY: Put a lamp of ghee to Lord Hanuman.

(The author Bhoomika Kalam is an International astrologer and tarot card reader. Bhoomika is founder of a science-based Astrology platform called ‘AstroBhoomi’. She was honoured with Global Peace Award.)

