Horoscope Today, 09 March, 2023: Money Astrological Prediction for Thursday

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

Do not pay any attention to the criticism of opponent. Keep doing your work. You will be able to increase interaction in your social circle. There can be an increase in respect. REMEDY: Offer peacock feather in Lord Krishna temple.

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY 20

Today there are chances of monetary gain. There will be better relations with the officers in the office. People who want to change jobs will get new opportunities. Normal day for the industry, no new deals expected.

REMEDY: Use black pepper in food.

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

Today you will feel new energy and strength in yourself. You will be very excited about any love affair. There is talk of increasing your promotion or salary in the office. Control your enthusiasm.

REMEDY: Recite Ramraksha Stotra.

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

Today you can be given some new rights in the office. You will be busy in creative work. The day will be normal for businessmen. Unemployed will get new employment opportunities.

REMEDY: Feed food to the poor.

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

You will be busy in office work. Today’s work will get financial benefit in future. The day will be better for businessmen. Will get beneficial deal. REMEDY: Feed the fishes.

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

Today you can be successful in repaying your old liabilities. You may have to go shopping for essential items. For now, watch your pocket. Budget can get spoiled. For the time being, people will love your original ideas.

REMEDY: Worship Lord Hanuman.

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

Work burden will be more at the workplace. Many responsibilities will be on you. The long pending work of the businessmen will be completed. Avoid taking risks in business. Read the required documents carefully before investing.

REMEDY: Give sweets to little girls.

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

Today will be a day full of happiness. May have to take advice from someone in business. Consider the legal aspects of every new job. The victory in the dispute will be yours. Be careful in land deals, drive carefully.

REMEDY: Feed green grass to the cow.

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

Today will give you many opportunities to prove yourself at the workplace. For the time being, it will be your responsibility to identify those opportunities and act upon them. The merchant class should do a thorough investigation before making a deal with any unknown person.

REMEDY: Put flour to the ants.

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

Today it will be better to work by recognizing the feelings of others. Even in the office, only through teamwork, you will be able to solve any difficult problem. There will be a difficult time for the businessmen. Money can get stuck. Make future plans now.

REMEDY: Light a lamp under the Peepal tree in the evening.

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

Business related problem will be solved. You will defeat the opponents in the office. Relations with the officers will become sweet. A plan can be made to buy a vehicle-land or any valuable item. It would be better to invest today.

REMEDY: Offer flag in Lord Hanuman temple.

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

There is a need to be careful on the economic front. Avoid doing money transactions with anyone. Fraud can happen in the name of investment. Any difficult problem in the office will be solved. It would be good to take advice from elders.

REMEDY: Offer water to the Sun.

