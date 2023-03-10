Horoscope Today, 10 March, 2023: Money Astrological Prediction for Friday

ARIES

The success percentage will be on the rise. Keep focus in career business. Take everyone along. You will have a sense of competition. Keep pace in career business. Keep trying to complete the urgent work fast.

REMEDY: Light a ghee lamp to Lord Hanuman.

TAURUS

Work speed may remain slow. Keep the relationships better. Keep trying to connect with everyone. The feeling of sacrifice and cooperation will increase. Respect everyone. You will be comfortable in management. Proceed according to the budget. There will be speed in foreign works. Follow the policy.

REMEDY: Recite Ramraksha Stotra.

GEMINI

There can be a new beginning. Important creative endeavors can be successful. The winning percentage will be high. You will be excited with positivity. Maintain sensitivity. Personal matters will get better.

REMEDY: Chant Om Namah Shivay 108 times.

CANCER

There will be opportunities to join auspicious work. You will be interested in increasing contact and communication in the office. Blood relations will remain strong. Good news will be received. Economic matters will gain momentum. The grandeur and decorum will remain. Keep fast.

REMEDY: Take the blessings of elders and leave the house.

LEO

You will be interested in social activities. Emphasis will be maintained on commercial subjects. There will be an increase in co-operatives. Miscellaneous matters will get sorted out. You will maintain respect for elders. You will get good news.

REMEDY: Anoint Lord Shiva with Panchamrit.

VIRGO

Blood relations will get strengthened. There will be auspiciousness and ease in the family. Traditions will be followed. Matters related to building and vehicle will be resolved. Avoid excessive enthusiasm and passion. Don’t take decisions in haste. Will maintain harmony. Keep the focus on personal behaviour.

REMEDY: Recite Hanuman Chalisa.

LIBRA

Intellectual efforts will be better. Will follow policy rules. Economic matters will be in your favour. You will meet with close ones. Go on an excursion with friends. There will be opportunities for profit. Show interest in important subjects. Studies will be effective in teaching.

REMEDY: Offer flute in Lord Krishna temple.

SCORPIO

Career business will remain normal. Employed people will maintain good performance. Work with positive thinking. Follow the rules. Make a place with professionalism and hard work. Don’t be tempted. Avoid unnecessary interference.

REMEDY: Donate edible yellow things.

SAGITTARIUS

There will be success in important matters of normal life. There will be happiness in married life. Efforts will be made to fulfill the targets of industry and business. Will be dedicated towards the goal.

REMEDY: Do Goseva.

CAPRICORN

Do not be negligent in career business. Increase the focus on economic subjects for profit. You will get the support of counterparts in the office. Increase interest in research activities. You will have a sense of nobility.

REMEDY: Offer water to the Sun.

AQUARIUS

With the strength of luck, all the work will be done. Can earn remarkable results in the office. Career business will accelerate. Beneficial plans will go ahead. Everyone’s support will be there. The unemployed will get new opportunities and you will capitalize on them.

REMEDY: Offer coconut in Lord Bhairav temple.

PISCES

Working effect will increase. The work of administration will speed up. There will be success in industry business. The percentage of profit will improve. Good offers will be received. Increase focus on work. Positivity will be on edge. Will take advantage of the experience.

REMEDY: Offer water to Lord Shiva.

