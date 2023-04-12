Horoscope Today, 12 April, 2023: Money Astrological Prediction for Wednesday

ARIES

There is a need to be very careful in business matters. Do not choose some wrong paths in the desire of quick success. Your work will be done, but there will be excess of hard work. It would be appropriate if you finish your important tasks in the first half of the day.

REMEDY: Feed flour to ants.

TAURUS

Any nearby journey related to work will open the door for your bright future. There are also chances of getting some new achievements. But the path of profit will remain slow. Employed people should not be careless towards their work.

REMEDY: Donate yellow things.

GEMINI

Professionally the day is perfect. Sometimes some problems will come, but you will find a solution to it intelligently. Employed people should pay more attention to their office work because chances of progress in future are strong.

REMEDY: Worship Lord Ganesha.

CANCER

At this time, public relations will prove to be very beneficial to increase the business. Important contracts can be obtained through media and phone. There is also a possibility of promotion in the job, so be dedicated towards your work.

REMEDY: Offer water to the Sun God.

LEO

There is a possibility of change of place in business. Complications can arise in matters like tax and loan. Relations with the boss and officials in the office will remain cordial.

REMEDY: Offer water to the Sun God.

VIRGO

There is a need to pay more attention to business activities. Monitor the activities of the employees. Your image and reputation will increase in the office and you can also get some important authority.

REMEDY: Offer laddoos to Lord Ganesha.

LIBRA

There will be a lot of responsibilities and workload in business. Focus on your business by diverting attention from the complications of home and family. Those in job can get a change of location as per their wish, so be aware and strive towards your goal.

REMEDY: Worship Lord Vishnu.

SCORPIO

There is no possibility of change in the business functioning. Don’t spend more money on a project than you can afford. Do take care of the budget. Your relationship with the boss and colleagues in the job will improve.

REMEDY: Donate white things.

SAGITTARIUS

Socializing with like-minded people in the work area will be beneficial for you. Job professionals may have to face some obstacles in achieving their goals today.

REMEDY: Feed flour to the ants.

CAPRICORN

Do not waste time and money in risky activities. There is a possibility of loss. Employed people should not be negligent towards their work.

REMEDY: Donate yellow items.

AQUARIUS

The routine will get a bit chaotic due to the ongoing competition from the nearby traders, but your victory is sure. This will increase your confidence, and with more hard work, you will be able to pay attention to your work. The sources of profit will also increase.

REMEDY: Offer water on Shivling.

PISCES

Business activities will continue in an orderly manner. You will get some special contracts with your ability. The problem will be solved only after there are obstructions in the state works. That’s why take the help of some officers. There will be a peaceful atmosphere in the office.

REMEDY: Worship Lord Krishna.

(The author Bhoomika Kalam is an International astrologer and tarot card reader. Bhoomika is founder of a science-based Astrology platform called ‘AstroBhoomi’. She was honoured with Global Peace Award.)

