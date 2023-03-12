Horoscope Today, 12 March, 2023: Money Astrological Prediction for Sunday

ARIES

Time is favourable from the point of view of business. Your image will increase further in the market. Try to give shape to future plans. Time is not favourable for investing in activities like stock market and speculation. Employed people may have to work even today due to excessive work.

Remedy: Worship Lord Ganesha.

TAURUS

Unnecessary worries in the office will trouble you. There are chances of improvement in the economic condition. Control the need otherwise the expenditure will be high. Don’t work on two projects at once.

Remedy: Recite Bajrang Baan in Lord Hanuman temple.

GEMINI

There can be problems in business. Don’t do any work in the office with a sense of revenge. Disputes with loved ones may increase. Spending on appearances can lead to debt.

Remedy: Worship Lord Sun.

CANCER

Long stalled projects can give mental stress. Economic situation will improve. Don’t make any promise to anyone being emotional, you may have to repent in future.

Remedy: Offer vermilion to Lord Ganesha.

LEO

If you want to avoid financial trouble, then do not make any deal, otherwise there may be loss. Due to constant trouble, your morale will remain weak. The day will be normal for businessmen.

Remedy: Donate in a cowshed.

VIRGO

Responsibility will increase in the office. Be careful before trusting new people, otherwise you may get embroiled in a legal dispute. The day is better for investment but do take expert advice.

Remedy: Donate things related to the planet Mercury.

LIBRA

The ever-increasing needs will trouble you financially. You may also have to take a loan. Try to complete the project on time. Businessmen will get benefits.

Remedy: Put flour to the ants.

SCORPIO

Family problems may increase due to which office work will be affected. It is better to keep both separate. Try to take decisions on time. A new possibility is being created in the job.

Remedy: Serve animals.

SAGITTARIUS

There are chances of improvement in the economic condition. You will get better investment opportunities. There will be an abundance of money to meet the needs of loved ones. Businessmen should take decisions after thinking carefully.

Remedy: Worship Mother Saraswati.

CAPRICORN

Money related problems will remain. There will be concern in the mind regarding the economic situation. There may be a need to take a loan for unnecessary expenses. Investment in land will benefit.

Remedy: Abhishek the Shivling.

AQUARIUS

There will be unnecessary worries about office work. There will be disturbance in the mind. There will be upheaval in family life as well. The day will be full of disappointment for the businessmen.

Remedy: Offer flag in Lord Bhairav temple.

PISCES

There will be concern about the stopped works. With the improvement in the economic situation, there will be new investment opportunities. Employed people are likely to get a promotion.

Remedy: Recite Shri Sukta.

