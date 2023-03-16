Horoscope Today, 16 March, 2023: Money Astrological Prediction for Thursday

ARIES

Today you have to work with a sense of dedication. Due to dispute with colleagues, mental disturbance will remain. There may be discomfort in the throat. Today you can get guidance from a friend, you will also get positive energy.

REMEDY: Feed green grass or spinach to the cow.

TAURUS

You will feel like everything is over due to unwanted changes. Don’t try your luck today. You will have to start again from zero in any important matter. Observe your mistakes.

REMEDY: Light a ghee lamp in the Goddess Durga temple.

GEMINI

It will be a day full of combination and compromise. You will get success by doing new experiments today, but keep in mind the opinions of others. With efforts, you will be able to bring a change in the situation. Hard work will get proper justice.

REMEDY: Donate white things to a poor person.

CANCER

Today you will feel very much involved in the relationships and things around you. Some will remain negative due to the feeling of insecurity. The desire to move ahead in life will increase due to which you are creating stress on yourself.

REMEDY: Feed the bird.

LEO

There will be some kind of chaos around you due to which you will get angry. Keep your mind calm. Postpone the important work for today. Due to the change in your mood, you are seeing bigger problems than small ones.

REMEDY: Give something sweet to the black dog.

VIRGO

The card is favourable for you. Today you will be interested in spiritual work and will get respect in the family and society. You can feel balance in all things related to life. You will be able to spend the day in a positive way.

REMEDY: Serve a physically challenged person.

LIBRA

Restlessness of mind and more emotional thoughts will surround you today. Keep yourself away from negativity. There can be misunderstanding in relationships. It will be difficult to convey your decision to others, due to which mental tension will remain.

REMEDY: Mix sugar in the flour of ants and add it.

SCORPIO

Walking towards the light in life, forge your own path beyond orthodoxy, existence is with you. Clarity in thoughts can come today for those things about which you were not able to decide.

REMEDY: Light a mustard oil lamp under a Peepal tree in the evening.

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day of assessment of old works. Behaving and working according to nature will give you success in future. Today, you will get pleasure because many things are according to your mind. There will be less tension.

REMEDY: Feed jaggery to a red cow.

CAPRICORN

Today is an auspicious day full of positivity. Work on a new work plan will start or some important work can be completed. You keep your goals big but reducing the effort to achieve them will increase resentment.

REMEDY: Offer garland of white flowers to Goddess Saraswati.

AQUARIUS

Today you will get new enthusiasm and inspiration. The mind will be happy with the communication of energy. The day is perfect for starting new works. You will be able to start any new work. Due to positivity, it will be possible to give a new direction to life.

REMEDY: Present the flag in the Lord Ram temple.

PISCES

Today has brought you victory, there will be an increase in social respect and prestige. You will be considered a role model. There will be a need to stabilize yourself in the present while planning for the future.

REMEDY: Light a ghee lamp in the Lord Hanuman temple.

(The author Bhoomika Kalam is an International astrologer and tarot card reader. Bhoomika is founder of a science-based Astrology platform called ‘AstroBhoomi’. She was honoured with Global Peace Award.)

