Horoscope Today, 18 March, 2023: Money Astrological Prediction for Saturday

ARIES

Business related problem will be solved. You will defeat the opponents in the office. Relations with the officers will become sweet. A plan can be made to buy a vehicle-land or any valuable item. It would be better to invest today.

REMEDY: Offer water to the Sun.

TAURUS

There is a need to be careful on the economic front. Avoid doing money transactions with anyone. Fraud can happen in the name of investment. Any difficult problem in the office will be solved. It would be good to take advice from elders.

REMEDY: Offer flag in Lord Hanuman temple.

GEMINI

Today will give you many opportunities to prove yourself at the workplace. For the time being, it will be your responsibility to identify those opportunities and act upon them. The merchant class should do a thorough investigation before making a deal with any unknown person.

REMEDY: Light a lamp under the Peepal tree in the evening.

CANCER

Today it will be better to work by recognizing the feelings of others. Even in the office, only through teamwork, you will be able to solve a difficult problem. There will be a difficult time for the businessmen. Money can get stuck. Make future plans now.

REMEDY: Put flour to the ants.

LEO

Work burden will be more at the workplace. Many responsibilities will be on you. The long pending work of the businessmen will be completed. Avoid taking risks in business. Read the required documents carefully before investing.

REMEDY: Feed green grass to the cow.

VIRGO

Today will be a day full of happiness. May have to take advice from someone in business. Consider the legal aspects of every new job. The victory in the dispute will be yours. Be careful in land deals, drive carefuly.

REMEDY: Give sweets to little girls.

LIBRA

You will be busy in office work. Today’s work will get financial benefit in future. Borrow behaviour should be according to savings. The day will be better for businessmen. You will get beneficial deal.

REMEDY: Worship Lord Hanuman.

SCORPIO

Today you can be successful in repaying your old liabilities. You may have to go shopping for essential items. For now, watch your pocket. Budget can get spoiled. For the time being, people will love your original ideas.

REMEDY: Feed the fishes.

SAGITTARIUS

Today you will feel new energy and strength in yourself. You will be very excited about any love affair. There is talk of increasing your promotion or salary in the office. Control your enthusiasm.

REMEDY: Feed food to the poor.

CAPRICORN

Today you can be given some new rights in the office. Today you will be busy in creative work. The day will be normal for businessmen. Unemployed will get new employment opportunities.

REMEDY: Recite Ramraksha Stotra.

AQUARIUS

Today you will be happy in yourself. Do not pay any attention to the criticism of any opponent. Keep doing your work. Success will surely kiss your feet one day. You will be able to increase interaction in your social circle. There can be an increase in respect.

REMEDY: Use black pepper in food.

PISCES

Today there are chances of monetary gains. There will be better relations with the officers in the office. People who want to change jobs will get new opportunities. Normal day for the industry, no new deals expected.

REMEDY: Offer peacock feather in Lord Krishna temple.

(The author Bhoomika Kalam is an International astrologer and tarot card reader. Bhoomika is founder of a science-based Astrology platform called ‘AstroBhoomi’. She was honoured with Global Peace Award.)

