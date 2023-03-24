Horoscope Today, 24 March, 2023: Money Astrological Prediction for Friday

ARIES

Avoid traveling long distances. You will have to struggle in family life. Stopped work will be completed. To gain money, hard work has to be increased. Do not give place to negative thoughts in your mind.

REMEDY: Perform aarti of Lord Hanuman.

TAURUS

Advertisement

There can be differences with relatives. There will be concern about health. New happiness can be found in love life. Suddenly the expenses will increase due to which the financial situation may get disturbed. You will get good news from somewhere far away.

REMEDY: Recite Hanuman Chalisa.

GEMINI

Expenses on amenities will increase due to which loan may also have to be taken. You will meet unknown people. Incomplete works will be completed. Have to pay attention to health. There will be benefits from seniors at the workplace. Special attention has to be paid on love affairs.

REMEDY: Feed bread to the cow.

CANCER

Mental anxiety that has been going on for a long time will go away. You will work with full enthusiasm. Make decisions related to property carefully, only then profit is possible, otherwise you may have to bear the loss. There will be support from the family.

REMEDY: Donate food to a poor person.

Advertisement

LEO

The possibility of monetary gain is strong. Your respect will increase further. Efforts made in the field will be successful. Showing anger in behaviour will lead to loss. Spending time with family will give mental peace.

REMEDY: Donate red fruit to a poor person.

VIRGO

There will be opportunities for career advancement. It’s a time to enhance your skills. You will be engaged in religious work. Health will be fine. There may be some doubt in the mind regarding the lover.

Advertisement

REMEDY: Recite Sunderkand.

LIBRA

Luck will be with you. Efforts made to get money will be successful. Change of location will be beneficial. Relations with relatives will be strong.

Advertisement

REMEDY: Donate red fruit to a poor person.

SCORPIO

Work related to education will be beneficial. There can be differences with anyone. Keep humility in speech. Avoid taking decisions in haste. Special efforts will have to be made to get money.

REMEDY: Perform aarti of Lord Hanuman.

Advertisement

SAGITTARIUS

You will work with full enthusiasm. There will be success in the workplace. Avoid long distance travel. Do not delay in taking any important decision. Delaying can miss the chance of profit.

REMEDY: Recite Sunderkand.

CAPRICORN

Today will be a special day in terms of career. A special deal will be finalised which will benefit money. The emotional relationship between lover and girlfriend will be strong. Do not be negligent towards health.

REMEDY: Feed green grass or spinach to the cow.

AQUARIUS

New plans will get attention today which will prove beneficial in future. Today you can get success in any legal dispute. Marital relations will be happy.

REMEDY: Light a ghee lamp in the Goddess Durga temple.

PISCES

Today there can be instability in family life. You may have some ideological differences with parents. Time is auspicious for love affairs. Employed people can satisfy their seniors with hard work.

REMEDY: Donate white things to a poor person.

(The author Bhoomika Kalam is an International astrologer and tarot card reader. Bhoomika is founder of a science-based Astrology platform called ‘AstroBhoomi’. She was honoured with Global Peace Award.)

Read all the Latest News here