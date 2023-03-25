Horoscope Today, 25 March, 2023: Money Astrological Prediction for Saturday

ARIES

Efforts will have to be increased to gain money. You will get respect at the workplace. Obstacles in work will be removed. There will be success in the field of education. Expenses may increase in family life.

REMEDY: Donate red fruit to a poor person.

TAURUS

Make deals related to money carefully, otherwise there is every possibility of a big loss. There will be concern due to increase in economic expenses. Do not be negligent in the matter of health. Avoid debate with anyone. Sweet relations will be formed in married life.

REMEDY: Donate food to a poor person.

GEMINI

Long pending works will be completed due to which there will be chances of monetary benefits. Do not give place to negative thoughts in your mind. Avoid traveling long distances. You will have to struggle in family life. Check all aspects before investing.

REMEDY: Offer water to Lord Shiva.

CANCER

Financially today will prove to be a better day. Family related work will be done. Avoid showing ego at workplace. Interest in religious works will increase. Chances of travel are being made. Due to which there will be a possibility of economic benefit.

REMEDY: Perform aarti of Lord Hanuman.

LEO

You will get good news from somewhere far away. There can be differences with relatives. There will be concern about health. New happiness can be found in love life. Suddenly the expenses will increase due to which the economic situation may get disturbed, there may also be a need to take a loan.

REMEDY: Recite Hanuman Chalisa.

VIRGO

Expenses on amenities will increase due to which loan may also have to be taken. You will meet unknown people. Incomplete works will be completed. Have to pay attention to health. There will be benefits from seniors at the workplace. Special attention has to be paid on love affairs.

REMEDY: Feed bread to the cow.

LIBRA

Mental anxiety that has been going on for a long time will go away. Work with full enthusiasm. Take decisions related to property carefully. There will be support from the family.

REMEDY: food to a poor person.

SCORPIO

There will be opportunities for career advancement. It’s time to enhance your skills. You will be engaged in religious work. Health will be fine. Efforts made today will give pleasant results in future. Work with the advice of colleagues at the workplace.

REMEDY: Donate red fruit to a poor person.

SAGITTARIUS

The possibility of monetary gain is strong. Your respect will increase further. Efforts made in the field will be successful. Showing anger in behaviour will lead to loss. Pay attention to future plans for benefits.

REMEDY: Recite Sunderkand.

CAPRICORN

Work related to education will be beneficial. There can be differences with anyone. Keep humility in speech. Avoid taking decisions in haste. Special efforts will have to be made to get money.

REMEDY: Donate red fruit to a poor person.

AQUARIUS

Luck will be with you. Efforts made to get money will be successful. Change of location will be beneficial. Relation with relatives will be strong. There can be chances of buying a house or property.

REMEDY: Perform aarti of Lord Hanuman.

PISCES

Work with full enthusiasm. There will be success in the workplace. Avoid long distance travel. Do not delay in taking any important decision.

REMEDY: Recite Sunderkand.

(The author Bhoomika Kalam is an International astrologer and tarot card reader. Bhoomika is founder of a science-based Astrology platform called ‘AstroBhoomi’. She was honoured with Global Peace Award.)

