Horoscope Today, 26 March, 2023: Money Astrological Prediction for Sunday

ARIES

Luck is favouring you today. Your wealth will increase. Stuck payment may be received from anywhere. Avoid any any kind of debate or dispute in the office.

REMEDY: Donate red fruit to a poor person.

TAURUS

Efforts made to increase income will be successful today. Getting good sources of income will increase the accumulated wealth. Success will be achieved in every field.

REMEDY: Donate food to a poor person.

Advertisement

GEMINI

Today your old plans can start again. Think carefully before trusting anyone in the matter of money. Old stalled tasks can be completed by spending a little.

REMEDY: Offer water to Lord Shiva.

CANCER

Expenditure on material comforts will be more. It will be beneficial if we follow a budget. Today is going to be beneficial and you will be benefited.

REMEDY: Perform aarti of Lord Hanuman.

LEO

If your money is stuck somewhere then you may get it. Decisions taken with wisdom will give benefits.

REMEDY: Recite Hanuman Chalisa.

VIRGO

Advertisement

Businessmen are likely to get a profitable deal. There is also a possibility of promotion for the employed person. Those who are thinking of changing jobs will get better options.

REMEDY: Feed bread to the cow.

LIBRA

Start saving money today for big future plans. There will be benefits from officers at the workplace. An expert advice will make you invest in the right place, which will give financial benefits.

REMEDY: Donate food to a poor person.

SCORPIO

Advertisement

Today there will be benefit from ancestral property. Do not give advice to anyone without asking. Can go for a picnic somewhere with family members.

REMEDY: Donate red fruit to a poor person.

SAGITTARIUS

Today there will be benefit from knowledge. Colleagues in the office will also support you. Spending on auspicious works will increase your fame.

REMEDY: Recite Sunderkand.

CAPRICORN

Today the expenditure will increase. There will be a situation of spending more than income. Family worries will trouble you. The day will be troublesome.

REMEDY: Donate red fruit to a poor person.

AQUARIUS

Today is not an auspicious day. Avoid taking big decisions. Online fraud can happen. Don’t trust everyone in the office as well.

REMEDY: Perform aarti of Lord Hanuman.

PISCES

Economic situation will improve. A good day to make investment. Today you will get the best benefits in terms of property.

REMEDY: Recite Sunderkand.

(The author Bhoomika Kalam is an International astrologer and tarot card reader. Bhoomika is founder of a science-based Astrology platform called ‘AstroBhoomi’. She was honoured with Global Peace Award.)

Read all the Latest News here