Horoscope Today, 30.04.2023: Money Astrological Prediction for Sunday

ARIES

Work with clear thinking while taking decisions in business matters.

REMEDY: Offer modak to Lord Ganesha.

TAURUS

Fate will be supported in economic matters. The installed business will expand. There is a possibility of theft in the field. Chances of online fraud likely, so be careful.

REMEDY: Offer coconut in Lord Hanuman temple.

GEMINI

The day will not be good financially. You may have to take a loan to do some work suddenly. Read it carefully before signing any document.

REMEDY: Recite Adityahiradyastotram.

CANCER

There are chances of improvement in the economic condition. You are expected to get money stopped for a long time. Do not use those money in home expenses, and invest after taking proper advice. You will get big benefits in future.

REMEDY: Feed jaggery to cows.

LEO

There is a possibility of getting promotions in the job. Think before spending money or else you may have to regret it in future. Try to save.

REMEDY: Donate food items to the poor.

VIRGO

Work in the office may be affected today and your image will be spoiled in the eyes of the authorities. Suddenly wealth benefits are also being made. Do not trust anyone with closed eyes.

REMEDY: Offer peacock feathers in Lord Krishna temple.

LIBRA

There will be excess of hard work at the workplace, but the results will be pleasant. The day will be troubled for businessmen. Be sure to think before making any deal.

REMEDY: Read Hanuman Chalisa.

SCORPIO

Due to success in the works, morale will increase. Chances of improvement in the economic situation.

REMEDY: Anoint Lord Shiva.

SAGITTARIUS

There are chances of profit in business deals. It will be happy to get the money stopped. Do not do two things together. There will be a festive atmosphere in the family.

REMEDY: Get out of the house with the blessings of elders.

CAPRICORN

The day is fantastic for small businessmen, good deals will be found. Time is not favourable for employed people. Financial losses likely. Give someone money as a loan.

REMEDY: Chant Om Namah Shivaay 108 times.

AQUARIUS

Financial conditions may worsen. Sudden problem in life may increase.. The good thing is that you will get family support.

REMEDY: Sit in Lord Ram temple and recite Ramraksha Stotra.

PISCES

Try to take everyone along. There may be concern about change. Stress may increase in brothers about something. You will get back money stopped for a long time.

REMEDY: Put a lamp of ghee to Lord Hanuman.

(The author Bhoomika Kalam is an International astrologer and tarot card reader. Bhoomika is founder of a science-based Astrology platform called ‘AstroBhoomi’. She was honoured with Global Peace Award.)

