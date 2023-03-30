Horoscope Today, 30 March, 2023: Money Astrological Prediction for Thursday

ARIES

Despite personal problems, you will be able to maintain the system of the website. Income may increase.

REMEDY: Light a lamp under the peepal tree.

TAURUS

There may be some disturbances and obstructions by an employee at the business place. However, you will be able to troubleshoot those problems. You just need to control your anger and overconfidence. Even in the job, negligence towards your work can anger the higher officials.

REMEDY: Worship Lord Krishna.

GEMINI

Make sure your business activities remain secret, otherwise someone can harm you by using it wrongly. Employed people will get relief from desired changes in the office.

REMEDY: Donate yellow things.

CANCER

There is a need to improve the quality of your production in business. If not, a big order can go out of your hand or a deal can be cancelled. There will be some important workload on those in government job.

REMEDY: Feed flour to ants.

LEO

Don’t be indifferent to business because of other activities. Ongoing disputes related to partnership will be resolved.

REMEDY: Offer modak to Lord Ganesha.

VIRGO

Maintain proper coordination with the internal system and employees in the business. The problem will be solved if the salaried people get the cooperation of the officers in the stalled works.

REMEDY: Offer milk on Shivling.

LIBRA

The transit of the planet is favourable from the business point of view. Suddenly getting a big order can be more beneficial. Women class will achieve a good position in their business. Your work will be appreciated in the office.

REMEDY: Worship Goddess Saraswati.

SCORPIO

You will not be able to pay attention to the subject due to busy schedule. However, the activities will be implemented while staying at home. Creative and media related business will be a significant achievement. Having faith in colleagues and employees will boost their confidence.

REMEDY: Recite Shiv Chalisa.

SAGITTARIUS

In business, you will get beneficial information which you would not have even expected. There will be an important investment related proposal. Government serving person will continue to dominate in the office.

REMEDY: Recite Hanuman Chalisa.

CAPRICORN

This time is very favourable for business work. There will be a position of profit in the business related to insurance and policy. Your decisions will be paramount and beneficial in partnership work. Any progressive journey is possible for employed people.

REMEDY: Recite Shiv Chalisa.

AQUARIUS

Challenges may arise in the workplace. Need to work harder. There will be tension due to excessive competition but you will be able to get success in it. Conditions of profit are being created in internet related business.

REMEDY: Donate yellow things.

PISCES

Internal arrangement will be good in the workplace and colleagues will complete the work with full enthusiasm. You will also get an important contract with your intelligence and cleverness. Achieving the goal in the job is definitely possible with efforts.

REMEDY: Practice yoga pranayama.

(The author Bhoomika Kalam is an International astrologer and tarot card reader. Bhoomika is founder of a science-based Astrology platform called ‘AstroBhoomi’. She was honoured with Global Peace Award.)

