Horoscope Today, May 1, 2023: Money Astrological Prediction for Monday

ARIES

Interaction with officers can increase at the workplace. Accept change with ease. There will be the sum of wealth and profit. There will be progress in business.

REMEDY: Worship Lord Ganesha.

TAURUS

In the office, worry will trouble you without any reason. There are chances of improvement in the economic condition. Control the need otherwise the expenditure will be high. Don’t work on two projects at once.

REMEDY: Recite Bajrang Baan in Lord Hanuman temple.

GEMINI

There can be problems in business. Do not do any work in the office with a sense of revenge. Disputes with loved ones can increase. Spending in appearance can lead to debt.

REMEDY: Worship Lord Sun.

CANCER

Projects that have been stalled for a long time can cause mental stress. Economic situation will improve. Don’t make any promise to anyone by getting carried away by emotion, you may have to repent in future.

REMEDY: Offer vermilion to Lord Ganesha.

LEO

If you want to avoid financial troubles, then do not make any deal with each other, otherwise there may be loss. Your morale will be weak due to the continuous problem. The day will be normal for businessmen.

REMEDY: Donate to a cow shelter.

VIRGO

Responsibility will increase in the office. Do a thorough investigation before trusting new people, otherwise you may get caught in a legal dispute. Better day for investment but do take expert advice.

REMEDY: Donate things related to the planet Mercury.

LIBRA

The ever-increasing needs will trouble you financially, you may have to take a loan as well. Try to finish the project on time. Businessmen will get benefits, present your words in the right way.

REMEDY: Put flour to the ants.

SCORPIO

Family problems may increase due to which office work will be affected. It is better to keep both separately. Try to take decisions on time. A new possibility is being created in the job.

REMEDY: Serve animals.

SAGITTARIUS

There are chances of improvement in the economic condition. You will get better investment opportunities. There will be an excess of money spent on meeting the needs of loved ones. Traders should take decisions wisely.

REMEDY: Worship Goddess Saraswati.

CAPRICORN

Money related problems will remain. Concern will remain in the mind regarding the economic situation. There may be a need to take a loan for unnecessary expenses. Investing in land will bring profit.

REMEDY: Abhishek the Shivling.

AQUARIUS

There will be unnecessary worry about office work. There will be disturbance in the mind. There will be upheaval in family life as well. The day will be full of disappointment for businessmen.

REMEDY: Offer flag in Lord Bhairav temple.

PISCES

There will be concern about the stopped works. With the improvement in the economic condition, new investment opportunities will be available. Employed people are expected to get promotion.

REMEDY: Recite Sri Sukta.

(The author Bhoomika Kalam is an International astrologer and tarot card reader. Bhoomika is founder of a science-based Astrology platform called ‘AstroBhoomi’. She was honoured with Global Peace Award.)

