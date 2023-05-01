Numerology Today, 01.05.2023: What is Special About This Year's Labour Day on May 1

Trends :LSG vs CSKPBKS vs MIManobalaKarnataka Elections
Numerology Today, 01.05.2023: This year 1-5-2023 totals to 4 and is purely dedicated to people working in field area, be it farmers or sales people

Written By: Pooja Jainn

News18.com

Last Updated: May 01, 2023, 00:30 IST

Mumbai, India

Numerology Today, 01.05.2023: Number 1 is quite unfriendly with 4. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

Labour Day is celebrated on May 1. But this year 1-5-2023 totals to 4 and is purely dedicated to people working in field area, be it farmers or sales people. 1 is quite unfriendly with 4 and their financial deals, specially related to farming lands, needs to be put on hold.

People with strong presence of no 1, no 2, no 4, no 6 and no 8 should avoid arguements and risk related to legal protocols. People with no 5 and no 3 can plan to invest in marketing, but buying or signing agreement for property should be ignored. Manufacturers will defined lead throughout provided they are owners of sole properieters. People in love should avoid spending too much of time together to avoid misunderstanding

DONATIONS: Wheat in aashrams or beggars

(The author, Pooja Jainn from Digits N Destini, is a leading figure in the field of name numerology.)

