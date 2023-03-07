Numerology Today, 07 March, 2023: Check Predictions for Tuesday Here

NUMBER 1

Women must place a picture of Lord Surya at the East wall of their kitchen. A time to display the academic knowledge in competitions and interviews. Time to go for healing sessions. Avoid signing government or sponsor events. You should extend support to friends or relatives to resolve legal or official issues through your strong background. Avoid using leather products to enhance attraction.

MASTER COLOUR: Yellow

LUCKY DAY: Sunday

LUCKY NO.: 3 and 1

DONATIONS: Kumkum in temple.

NUMBER 2

It could be a complex kind of day specially in relationships of love. Today you need to be careful with your documents and goodwill as somebody will try to harm it. You should ignore the personal issues and concentrate on career path to enhance speed of growth. Avoid sharing future plans. Politicians must be careful while signing papers.

MASTER COLOUR: Sky blue and yellow

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO.: 2 and 6

DONATIONS: Rice in aashram.

NUMBER 3

Your presence on stage will be charming. A new relationship is likely to meet on your way. Luck will favour for public figures and lawyers. Musicians, designers, students, news anchors, politicians, actors, artist, housewives, hotelier and writers likely to have special announcement for career growth

MASTER COLOUR: Orange

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

LUCKY NO.: 3 and 1

DONATIONS: Yellow artificial flowers to children.

NUMBER 4

Start your day with chanting Rahu mantra today. Take care of health and emotions. Eating green and citrus will bring physical and mental growth. Business like construction, machinery, metals, software and brokers must avoid signing agreement today.

MASTER COLOUR: Blue

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO.: 6

DONATIONS: Lemon to poor.

NUMBER 5

Keep a picture of an owl in the workplace to strenghten your wisdom. Your boss or senior will get influenced by your words today, but still appraisal will be less. A day to ignore the mistakes of others and move on. A day to make property or stock investments as money benefits will be knocking soon. Sportsperson and travellers to have the best outcome. Wear green to enhance luck in meetings. Must go to propose your love as life offers gifts of your choice today. Glamour industry will enjoy all corners of career.

MASTER COLOUR: Teal

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

LUCKY NO.: 5

DONATIONS: White flour to a poor.

NUMBER 6

Wear silver metallic watch instead of leather belt. It is necessary to remove the cause of pain, else would trouble you more. Feeling of romance and promises will rule your mind today but need to beware of cheating and mistrust. Business and job growth will be handsome but personal issues will be more complex today, so remember to be away from arguements. Remember not to take too many responsibilities on your shoulder as you can’t make all happy. Hotelier, travellers, jewellers, actors, jockeys and doctors to go for displaying their skills as the day turns lucky for them. Take the guidance of coaches in sports for future as it be favourable to their life.

MASTER COLOURS: Peach

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO.: 6

DONATIONS: Bangles to a friend or an elder woman.

NUMBER 7

A great day for lawyers, software engineers, students, sportsperson and CAs. Your leadership and analytical skill is your assets of personilty. The day seems applying knowledge and wisdom involving money decisions. Avoid facing disputes as will harm image. Love relationship will give trust and respect in return of your honesty. Need not to trust documents today as the day needs an audit. But it’s a great day for those working in courts, theatre,technology, government tenders, real estate, schools, interiors and grains business. Business relations will be healthy as long as you don’t stay in partnership.

MASTER COLOUR: Yellow and green

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO.: 7

DONATIONS: Coin to a poor.

NUMBER 8

Chant Lord Shani mantra and remember to be genuine in actions. You will be busy solving issues in daily assignments. Short term goal will be achieved, but long term goals need to redesigned. Time to take care of health and follow healthy lifestyle. Family functions, presentations, govenment agreements or interviews must be attended. Spending time with family is a must today. Avoid long drives. One of the best combinations today to increase mediations power and strenghten love relations.

MASTER COLOUR: Sea Blue and brown

LUCKY DAY Friday

LUCKY N.: 6

DONATIONS: Black sesame seeds in temple or to a poor.

NUMBER 9

Store red grains in a pouch and keep it with you always to fetch the energy of the respected number. People from media, sport, construction, medical, politics and glamour industry will see new heights. A beautiful day to approach family connections to enhance business or job as a great reply is waiting. Must wear red to start the day.

MASTER COLOUR: Red

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO.: 9 and 6

DONATIONS: Wheat in aashram.

