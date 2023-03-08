Numerology Today, 08 March, 2023: Check Predictions for Wednesday Here

NUMBER 1

People born on 1st 20th, 19th and 28th

You will encounter sequences of events where your performance will be commendable. You must go to gathering and hold mic. Your creative style of speech, will hit the bright impression on others. Couple to stay prosperous and enjoy love relations . Government officers, doctors, musicians and glamour industry to achieve grand popularity.

MASTER COLOURS: Orange and green

LUCKY DAY: Sunday and Tuesday

LUCKY NO.: 1 and 9

DONATIONS: Pomegranates

NUMBER 2

People born on 2nd, 11th, 20th and 29th

Your dedication towards social work brings lot of blessings. Intuition is at its height, so close eyes and listen to your heart to take all major decisions. It is easy to get hurt as you are too innocent heart. Go for stock market investments and export business deals. Romance in the relations will grow to reach prosperity but restrain from blind trust.

MASTER COLOURS: Pink

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO.: 2 and 6

DONATIONS: Silver coin in temple.

NUMBER 3

People born on 3rd, 12th, 22th and 30th

Start associating with mass or form strong alliances with government departments. This is best time of opportunity coming your way. It’s time to harvest your crop and make money out of it. Highly impressive day especially for politicians and lawyers. It’s best day to shop, take admission, buy house or vehicle, clothes or decor. Designers, hoteliers, anchors, coaches, financers and musicians to enjoy special achievements today. Start your day eating yellow rice.

MASTER COLOURS: Red and voilet

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

LUCKY NO.: 3 and 9

DONATIONS: Chandan in temple

NUMBER 4

People born on 4th, 13th, 22 and 31st

After a long time you will feel satisfied in business today. It’s a beautiful that will offer profit and success in business. An excellent day to use the power of personal connections get work done smoothly. Business deals will crack without delays. Theater artist, actors, anchors and dancers must apply for auditions as bright chances to receive benefits today. Manufacturers of metal, builders, distributors, infrastructure business, IT professional and those in garment business to end the day with large profits. Eat green leafy veg food.

MASTER COLOURS: Purple

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO.: 9

DONATIONS: Saplings to children.

NUMBER 5

People born on 5th, 14th and 23rd

You should keep yourself out of other’s influence. You have unique capability of working with people from distinct backgrounds, which make it easy for you to achieve more than average. The day to take a leap in investment and enjoy the risk. You will receive complete support of family and friends to resolve long time issues. You need to open your eyes and welcome the respect given by your partner. Must try luck in politics, construction, acting, stock market, exports, defence, events, competitive exams and interviews today.

MASTER COLOURS: Green and Orange

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

LUCKY NO.: 5

DONATIONS: Brown rice to poor.

NUMBER 6

People born on 6th, 15th and 24th

Homemakers, teachers, stock brokers, consultants and financer to use the blessings of the planet at fullest. The day will be full of hectic assignments but will complete all task with comfort. A luxurious day that brings prosperity and completeness to life at the end. Designers, event manganese, brokers, chefs , students to receive new assignments that enhances growth. Romantic relationship will bring happiness back home.

MASTER COLOURS: Voilet

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO.: 6

DONATIONS: Mishri to Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha.

NUMBER 7

People born on 7th, 16th and 25th

Learn to share your inner most feelings, else you will be misunderstood. Wisdom lovers like lawyers, CA, defence officers, travellers, engineers and business tycoons to have high recognition in society. Stop keeping suspicion on peers as all is going perfect today. Accept the challenge offered as your analytical skill can win all corners. Open your arms and accept the suggestions of opposite gender at work place. Someone is offering a proposal, personnel or business, it’s should be welcome as will benefit you in future. Lawyers, theatre artist, CA, software personnels to have special luck.

MASTER COLOURS: Brown

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO.: 7 and 9

DONATIONS: Small peice of copper metal.

NUMBER 8

People born on 8th, 17th and 26th

You will enjoy power and money. Financial benefits will be high and decisions related to property will turn in your favour. However legal disputes will demand money to settle down. Manufacturers, IT employees, government officers, brokers, ewellers, doctors and public speakers will feel honoured with achievements. Keep head cool as you are likely to have arguments with partners. Donating grains and eating citrus is a must today.

MASTER COLOUR: Deep Purple

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO.: 6

DONATIONS: Clothes to needy

NUMBER 9

People born on 9th, 18th and 27th

It’s a time to collaborate or in business today as your destiny favour fortune. You appear like an inspiration to many, therefore work like a leader and enjoy your persona. A fantastic day for those in love to express their emotions. Business relations and deals will hit heights. People in glamour industry and media will enjoy fame. Public figures must use this day to collaborate and attain progress. Trainers, bakers, hoteliers, stock brokers, designers, doctors, lawyers, engineers and actors enjoy best of popularity.

MASTER COLOUR: Red

LUCKY DAY : Tuesday

DONATIONS: Red masoor.

