Numerology Today, 14 March, 2023: Check Predictions for Tuesday Here

NUMBER 1

If appearing for competitive exams or sports tournaments, you will be succeed. You are confident and independent to establish brand through your unique leadership and hold high position in job. Singles will succeed in finding love. Spouse will be impressed and will support you. A beautiful day to smile as you will receive accolades, proposal, rewards or support from loved ones. People from acting, solar energy, artwork, cosmetics, agriculture and property will top the market today.

Advertisement

MASTER COLOUR: Teal

LUCKY DAY: Sunday

LUCKY NO.: 1 and 5

DONATIONS: Bananas to poor.

NUMBER 2

Emotions needs to be spoken this day. Your luck works immensely in professional life but keep an eye on third person in personal relationships. Females should use this day to apply for new job or business. Women can invest in business too. Children will enjoy their self confidence, hard work, luck and charm in their performance. Parents will feel proud of the academic and sports performance of their children. Romance will strengthen the relationship of couples, but keep away from crowd and parties. Wearing Sea green in important interviews will bring luck. Media person, politicians, designer, doctors and actors to enjoy special success.

MASTER COLOUR: Sea Green

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO.: 2 and 6

DONATIONS: Two coconut in temple.

Advertisement

NUMBER 3

Remember to intake Tulsi ji in mouth and keep a banana tree in the north area of your house. For today, all is falling at its place no matter how much your enemies pulls you down. But ignorance is best here. Creative people like artist will have best time for investment and returns. Thinking of opening a venture can be successfully done today. Sportsperson, stock brokers, airline employees, defence employees, educationists, hoteliers, musicians and politicians to have promotions and publicity.

MASTER COLOUR: Brown

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

LUCKY NO.: 3 and 1

DONATIONS: Wheat in ashrams

NUMBER 4

It’s a fortunate day if you are in love. Pending or delayed assignments will be completed today. Keep financial and marketing strategies in action and enjoy returns. Though the day seems exhaustive, the results demands celebration. Youngsters to share love feelings. Avoid non-vegetarian or liquor.

MASTER COLOUR: Aqua

Advertisement

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

Advertisement

LUCKY NO.: 9

DONATIONS: Green leafy vegetables to cattle or poor.

NUMBER 5

Take blessings of Lord Ganesha in temple today. You will feel fortunate today and most of the time will be spend in money making activities, enjoying , shopping, party or celebration. You need to remember that in order to have enhanced growth in career, stop wasting time and use maximum resources . A day to enjoy relationships, touring, taking risk, buying property, playing matches and attending competition. You will go for a short journey today with all luxury. Meeting a special person is highly predictable. Shop what you want today. Singles can find a right match today.

MASTER COLOUR: Sea Green

Advertisement

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

LUCKY NO.: 5

DONATIONS: Green grains to cattle or poor

NUMBER 6

An awesome combination of numbers that supports luck today in higher studies, new house, job, new relations, money gains, travel and party. Commitment are too high today but you will enjoy them. All the targets will be achieved, and you will create your identity like a star. Politicians, house, sportsperson, brokers, retail, hotelier and students to hit goals and hold victory in field. Homemakers and teachers to feel respected and affectionated by their family. Government officers to enjoy new profile and promotion. Awaited marriage proposals like to materialize today.

MASTER COLOUR: Sky Blue

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO.: 6 and 2

DONATIONS: Blue pencils or pen to children.

NUMBER 7

It’s a money making day from old pending sources. Start your day with changing Guru name and respecting ancestors. Men might struggle in business, but women will see growth. Trust is the only factor to calculate today, so analyse your speech before delivering. Remember to avoid work from home and donate yellow pulses for best results. Small brands will benefit more than giants. Lawyers and Software guys must avoid working from home and step out to office.

MASTER COLOUR: Orange and green

LUCKY DAY Monday

LUCKY NO.: 7

DONATIONS: Stationery to orphans

NUMBER 8

Self confidence and hard work done is the key to help you come out of any difficulty today. It’s a beautiful day to do charity to cattle. Love relations will have a happy moment to relish between couples. Doctors, builders, theatre artists, pharmacist, engineers and manufacturers to receive monetary benefits. It’s best day to buy machinery, inventory, furniture, invest in buying metal or land. Physical fitness might suffer due to busy day, so spend some time with greenery today.

MASTER COLOUR: Blue

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO.: 6

DONATIONS: Mustard oil in orphanage

NUMBER 9

Popularity increases today for public figures. Meditate and heal in the morning. It will help resolve your domestic issues. Fame, luxury, opportunity, stability and prosperity all together makes an excellent day for people who makes mass communication be it actors, singers, designers, politicians, doctors, writers, historians or media personnel. An ideal day to make business investments in metal like gold and land. Also the day can be favourable to youngsters to impress their partners. A recommended day to enjoy hoteling, attend an event, hosting a party, shop jewellery, counseling or playing sports.

MASTER COLOUR: Brown

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO.: 9 and 6

DONATIONS: Tomatoes to poor.

Read all the Latest News here