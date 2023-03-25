Numerology Today, 25 March, 2023: Check Predictions for Saturday Here

NUMBER 1

Decisions taken post lunch receives higher marks today. Be cautious with people from inner social circle as they are likely to hurt you. You will meet a new support at work to upgrade your performance. Dramatists and public speakers to face growth in work. Teachers, doctors, metal manufacturers, financers and lawyers to receive some offer that they must accept. Avoid using leather products to enhance attraction.

MASTER COLOUR: Beige

LUCKY DAY: Sunday

LUCKY NO.: 3

DONATIONS: Wheat to poor.

NUMBER 2

Offer coins and coconut in Lord Shiva temple to start your day with accelerated energy. You need to learn to stay away from disputes of family for a day. Your intuition will support you, so just listen to your heart. A romantic day full of emotions but put down the stubbornness and share your true feelings. Time to fall in partnership with big company. Avoid delegating. Politicians, media, farmers, bankers and medical personnel must be careful while signing or buying property.

MASTER COLOUR: Sky Blue

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO.: 2 and 6

DONATIONS: Curd rice to poor.

NUMBER 3

Your charm and attraction continues to lead the team and attain success. Luck will favour but remember don’t share financial matters today while you are with friends. Musicians, designers, students, news anchors, politicians, actors, artist, housewives, hotelier and writers likely to have special announcement for career growth.

MASTER COLOUR: Orange

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

LUCKY NO.: 3 and 1

DONATIONS: Brown rice to needy.

NUMBER 4

Your destiny is designed today to bring you to flashback, so it is suggested to spend time in finishing old pending assignments and withdraw money. Current plans needs to be reviewed. You will complete all assignments perfectly but returns are still awaited. Donating of grains will be magical in returns. Business like construction, machinery, metals, software and brokers must avoid signing agreement today. Parents of sportsperson will be proud and excited.

MASTER COLOUR: Blue

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO.: 9

DONATION: Salty food to cattle or poor.

NUMBER 5

It’s a learning day for young employees about the business nature as other wise your job will be instable. You will win today through kind of luck playing in the first half of the day. But even though the target will be achieved, future remains blurred. A day to make asset investments as money benefits will be knocking soon. Sportsperson, anchors, jewellers, students and travelers to have the best outcome. Wear green to enhance luck in meetings. Must go to propose your love ones as life offers gifts of your choice today.

MASTER COLOUR: Sea Green

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

LUCKY NO.: 5

DONATIONS: Water to birds.

NUMBER 6

Communication between couples seems difficult which will lead to mistrust. People in surroundings will misuse your honesty, so be practical and at times diplomatic. You will be active and finish many tasks together. Feeling of romance and sacrifices will rule your mind today, but need to beware of cheating. You will the ruler of your heart, but control your emotion. Remember not to take too many domestic responsibilities on your shoulder as you can’t make all happy. Hotelier, travelers, jewellers, actors, jockeys and doctors to go for displaying their skills as the day turns lucky for them. Take the guidance of parents in academics for future as it be favourable to their life.

MASTER COLOUR: Blue

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO.: 6

DONATIONS: Coin in Lord Narayana and Goddess Lakshmi temple.

NUMBER 7

Take the blessings of elders and Guru and enjoy the best of profit. Your leadership and analytical skill is your assets of personality. The day seems applying knowledge and wisdom involving money decisions. Love relationship will suffer. A great day for those working in healing, courts, stationery theatre, technology, government tenders, real estate, schools, interiors and grains. Business relations will be healthy as long as you don’t stay in partnership.

MASTER COLOUR: Yellow and green

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO.: 7

DONATIONS: Sunflower oil to poor.

NUMBER 8

Your whole focus should be exercised today towards your health and its wellness. Leave the rigidity of your thoughts and accept the opportunity as it seems excellent. Also restrain from getting carried away with the emotions of others, specially your staff members. Best day for charity and read about God. Transactions in business will be successful but post lunch. Family functions, presentations, government agreements or interviews must be attended. One of the best combinations today to fetch the blessings of Lord Shiva and plant Ketu to bring prosperity.

MASTER COLOUR: Sea Blue

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO. 6

DONATIONS: Umberella to beggar.

NUMBER 9

Stop being calculative while donating. It’s a high risk and high returns day. A day to attain power, money, recognition, luxury and popularity. People from acting, media, anchoring, sport, construction, medical, politics and glamour industry will see new heights. Day full of achievements. Returns for people in education or creative art. A beautiful day to approach family connections to enhance business or job as a great reply is waiting. Must eat pomegranate to start the day with positivity.

MASTER COLOUR: Red

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO.: 9 and 6

DONATIONS: Red coloured grains to poor.

