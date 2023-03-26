Numerology Today, 26 March, 2023: Check Predictions for Sunday Here

NUMBER 1

Medical practitioners will get a special new offer today. Farming and education industry are likely to gain profit.

MASTER COLOUR: Beige

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO.: 6

DONATIONS: Food in aashram

NUMBER 2

Keep a two step bamboo plant on working table. People will take advantage of your innocence and over helping attitude. You need to learn to say " No" sometime. Remember to keep wisdom high as people will try to misuse your innocence. Export-import, doctors, engineers, brokers, travel agencies and partnership firms to celeberate success. You will feel down or hurt emotionally by partner or peers.

MASTER COLOUR: Blue

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO.: 2

DONATIONS: Sugar in aashram

NUMBER 3

Wisdom should play role when it come to love relations today. Place a red bulb in the south wall of the house. Be judgemental at work today to guess the intentions of your collegues. Creative thoughts and magical speech will attract your boss at work and family at home. You must be careful while handling money. Sports coaches to hold victory and money reward. Beautiful time for investment in construction and agriculture. Wear Chandan on forehead in the morning.

MASTER COLOUR: Orange and green

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

LUCKY NO.: 3 and 9

DONATIONS: Sunflower seeds in temple

NUMBER 4

Put a pinch of salt in water while taking bath today. The arrow of planning and strategies in business will be a guide to growth today. People in government jobs and politics should work constantly towards their goal, as they are likely to recieve rewards in the second half od the day. Donation of green leafy vegetables will help out to enhance luck. Sportsperson’s financial gains are high and you will also be appreciated for performance. You will be too busy to spend time with family and friend, so quietly listen to their complaints.

MASTER COLOUR: Blue and grey

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO.: 6

DONATIONS: Green and salty food to animals

NUMBER 5

Avoid quick money making ideas and work genuinly today to achieve success and satisfaction. An ideal day to tell your feelings to partner. A great day to buy machinery, sell property, sign official documents as well going out for trip. News anchors, actors, handicraft artist and engineers to receive applauds from all corners of place. Your leadership role will benefit many in the surrounding.

MASTER COLOUR: Teal

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

LUCKY NO.: 5

DONATIONS: Offer Green grass (durvah) to Lord Ganesha on Wednesday

NUMBER 6

It’s a day of delivering bright results if you work in the field of medicines, food, marketing, trading, distribution, defence, airlines, jewellery, cosmetics and home decor. Be ready to fulfill your dreams today as the time supports your action today. You will enjoy all kinds of benefits on this day. Family affection and support will bring prosperity. The day will be spent in luxury. Designers, lawyers, techies, politicians and actors to enjoy special appraisal and stability.

MASTER COLOUR: Sky Blue

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO.: 6 and 9

DONATIONS: Curd to poor

NUMBER 7

Perform ketu Pooja and chant guru mantra to start your day. Remember to keep round shaped copper coin in your bag always. There are ways to grow financially with old property today. Soon the time comes to enjoy relationships, performance and monetary growth in all walk of life. Beware of relatives and friends in business today. Sportsperson to stay away from competitors to avoid further disputes. Must perform Lord Shiva and Ketu rituals to fetch blessings of God.

MASTER COLOUR: Yellow

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO.: 7

DONATIONS: Clothes in orphanages.

NUMBER 8

Restrain from travel. Relax your mind and stop over thinking as all will be fine. Times to enjoy leadership as people around are loyal followers of yours. Need to take care of health. Charity will play magical role. Spend time around garden.

MASTER COLOUR: Purple

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO.: 6

DONATIONS: Salted food to poor.

NUMBER 9

Female working in food industry should capitalize new avenues and opportunities today. The day will spent more in chatting, reading, planning, healing art, exercising, household work, fulfilling domestic responsibilities, hosting a party, performing social work, trading in stocks. Dermatologists, auditors, scientists, surgeon, politicians and sportsperson to enjoy rewards and recognition. The day is full of fun, energy and enthusiasm. Use this to channelize in one direction towards your objective. Financial planning and property registrations are likely to happen today.

MASTER COLOUR: Brown

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO.: 9

DONATIONS: Raw Turmeric in temple.

