Numerology Today, March 22: How Compatible is Number 5 with Number 8 and 9

NUMBER 8

It is the number of justice which demands lot of busy and hard work. Number 5 is totally compatible with 8 because they both need each others support. Since 8 is an uneasy number when it comes to smart working, 5 give immense of comfort for it to play through its luck and therefore reduces hard work. Where wisdom is required and potential is demanded, 8 supports 5 to a large extent. Thus both can together join hands to meet their Industries pinnacle.

Advertisement

Businessmen with such combinations are extra ordinarily successful, and employees of corporate grow higher then their counterparts very easily. Business of public events, sports manufacturing, sponsorship, food, marketing, decor, electricals and properties should make use of 5 and 8 at maximum. People born on 8th, 17th or 26th without a doubt should take the mobile number total as 5.

LUCKY COLOURS: Teal

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

LUCKY NO.: 5

DONATIONS: Shoes to beggars.

NUMBER 9

Advertisement

9 is the number of fame or popularity, it belongs to celebrities or public figures. Number 5 helps 9 to push its love towards achieving this objective. Still it is found that both of them enjoys only average relationship. Number 5 and 9 can always go together in business, but personal relationship with such combinations need to think twice before they fall for it. Business that involves finance, marketing, fens and jewellery, consultancies, stock market and property will give good returns.

LUCKY COLOURS: Green and brown

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday and Tuesday

LUCKY NO.: 5

DONATIONS: Brown rice in aashram.

Read all the Latest News here