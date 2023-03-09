Numerology Today, March 9: How Compatible is Number 4 with Number 1 and 2

NUMBER 4

MASTER PLANET: Rahu (Uranus)

NUMBER 1

Number 4 belongs to the family of tough planet called Rahu, and number 1 which is Sun is lika too distant relative, thus making it a less communicative relationship. Both of them have strong originality and ego clashes. Number 1 and 4 finds it hard to take mutual decision or draw a common conclusion. So, professional should avoid being partners on documents at least.

Married couples also live a challenging life in terms of cooperation and support. They both should keep in mind that work related to property and metal benefits them, and should lead in such business. Politicians with such metrics are found to be meaningful, so that one career, you receive a thumbs up

LUCKY COLOURS: Yellow and grey

DONATIONS: Oil in ashrams

NUMBER 2

Number 2 and number 4 also find difficult to remain cordial in relationships. Number 4 believes in practical life and totally methodical, whereas 2 is driven by emotions and feelings. 2 thinks from heart and 4 works only through mind. The emotion quotient of both remains far apart and this makes them uncomfortable in relationships, be it professional or personal.

Still couples of such combination continues to stay happy in married life as somehow they balance their EQ. Both of them should perform rituals of Lord Shiva and donate milk to orphanage. Industries of medicines, milk, liquids, educations, jwellery and water proves lucky for them.

LUCKY COLOURS: off white

DONATIONS: White Rice in aashram.

