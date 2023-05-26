Numerology Today, May 26: How Compatible is Number 4 with 9

NUMBER 4

Now there is a happy piece of information for all those who are born on 4th, 13th or 22nd of the month. Such people if combine with no 9, then enjoys massive luck and success. Number 9 can appear as their destiny number or can be their business or life partner.

Always remember number 4 is quite a tough and judgemental number, so number 4 has to face hardships but with the presence of no 9 it all goes easier and dramatically high on success.

People with strong 9s and 4s become popular public figures and should avoid back stage or back office work. Such females should make efforts to involve in family business or financial plans.

4s are always benefited by number 9, so a mobile number with total of 9 proves best for them. September month could give them pleasant surprises. Love couple with 9s and 4s enjoy luxurious and healthy life.

LUCKY COLOURS: Brown, red, purple, maroon and blue

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO.: 9

DONATIONS: Wheat in aashram

Perform milk abhishek of Lord Shiva and chanting of planet Rahu Spending time in green surroundings and gardening brings best health Fold your blanket right after waking up Perform rituals of planet Mars or mangal Pooja atleast once an year Avoid non-vegetarian food, liquor, tobacco, animal skin and leather.

(The author, Pooja Jainn from Digits N Destini, is a leading figure in the field of name numerology.)