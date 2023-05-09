Trends :Karnataka Exit PollKarnataka ElectionImran Khan ArrestCSK vs DCEntertainment News
Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Poll Results
Detailed Exit Poll Resutls

  • Karnataka

    AXIS MY INDIA

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    62-80122-14020-250-3
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    MATRIZE

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    79-94103-11825-332-5
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    JAN KI BAAT

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    94-11791-10614-240-2
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    P-MARQ

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    85-10094-10824-322-6
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    CGS

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    11486213
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    ETG

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    85113233
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    C-VOTER

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    83-95100-11221-292-6
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    RAJNEETI

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    10092311
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    CNX

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    80-90110-12020-241-3
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    POLSTRAT

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    88-9899-10921-260-4
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    TODAY'S CHANAKYA

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    92120120
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    POLL OF POLLS

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    92107232
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)
    • Home » horoscope » Numerology Today, May 9: Born on 25th of Any Month? Find Out Your Personality Traits

    Numerology Today, May 9: Born on 25th of Any Month? Find Out Your Personality Traits

    Numerology Today, May 9: Those born on 25th of any month are rational thinkers and extremely talented

    Advertisement

    Published By: Pooja Jainn

    News18.com

    Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 05:30 IST

    Mumbai, India

    Numerology Today, May 9: People born on 25th of any month can become little self-centered. (Representative image: Shutterstock)
    Numerology Today, May 9: People born on 25th of any month can become little self-centered. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

    People born on 25th of any month are driven by 7 (Ketu)

    Lucky Colours: Yellow, Green and White

    Lucky day: Monday and Wednesday

    Lucky no. 7 and 5

    POWERFUL AREAS/STRENGTHS/QUALITIES/USP

    Those born on 25th of any month are rational thinkers, extremely talented, has magical vocabulary, lucky, inquisitive, ambitious, sociable, logic lovers, brave, strong decision makers, spiritual, enjoys, sensation lovers, entertainers, travel lovers and like to try new things.

    RELATED NEWS

    CAREFUL ABOUT/ AREAS TO WORK UPON

    Advertisement

    Can become little self-centered, scattered energy, don’t trust others easily, need to set single major objective in life and has too practical approach in relationships.

    FAVOURABLE CAREER

    Theater, glamour, doctors, jute, fibre, content writers, music, journalism, politics, sports , engineering, flying services, stock market, lawyer, auditors, electronics, tower industry, petrol and chemicals, pharmaceuticals, spiritual gurus, motivation speakers and travel agencies

    THINGS TO REMEMBER

    1. Copper Plate imprint with No 7 on it, can be kept with you always
    2. Should work with smaller brand over a bigger one
    3. Startup BUSINESS is recommended
    4. Will benefit more after their marriage.

    (The author, Pooja Jainn from Digits N Destini, is a leading figure in the field of name numerology.)

    Read all the Latest News here

    Follow us on

    first published: May 09, 2023, 05:30 IST
    last updated: May 09, 2023, 05:30 IST
    Read More