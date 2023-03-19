Weekly Numerology Predictions from 20 March to 26 March, 2023

NUMBER 1

Need to take special care of health. Mental stress should not hamper your work style else will cost you high. People from media and medical science backgrounds can receive new offers. Couple should hold their travel plans for this week. Students to cater new opportunity for higher studies

LUCKY COLOURS: Creme

LUCKY DAY: Sunday

LUCKY NO.: 1

DONATIONS: Curd to poor.

NUMBER 2

Partnership firms enjoys more luck than sole proprietor. Investments related to marketing should be avoided. Singles, who are in good matches, should wait for now.

LUCKY COLOUR: Yellow

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO.: 2

DONATIONS: Sugar in aashram.

NUMBER 3

An outstanding week for all public speakers to exhibit their speaking skills and become the part of world’s business. Knowledge gained this week brings lot of money and long future opportunities. Teachers, scientists, writers, directors, CAs, coaches, motivational speakers, vastu consultants, counselors and astrologers should use this week at maximum length. Also the right time to find right match.

LUCKY COLOURS: Orange

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

LUCKY NO.: 3

DONATIONS: Saffron to a female.

NUMBER 4

This week will be spend in more of repulsive economic system. Therefore your focus should be only at your objective and avoid all unnecessary thoughts. This week will also offer your diversion from your goal, just ignore and move on. Friends from past could come and trouble, so beware of them. Money can be in service in digital marketing or higher studies. Females to adopt simple vegetarian food and meditation for best mental and physical health.

LUCKY COLOURS: Grey

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO.: 5

DONATIONS: Shoes to beggars.

NUMBER 5

All those who are playing a role of a leader in team should relax and enjoy the result of their hard work now. Performance at its best will turn your future thus week. A Roman date is possible to increase mutual trust and strengthen relationship. Sportsman specially footballers and cricketers will make their country proud. Election candidates and movie actors should celebrate new project as it seems to give you high popularity.

LUCKY COLOURS: Teal

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

LUCKY NO.: 5

DONATIONS: Salt to orphanages

NUMBER 6

This week you will encounter number of situations where you feel confined in limited boundaries. You will feel that your freedom is hampered by others domination. This all remains very temporary and time will pacify your mental stress soon. Spend time in domestic responsibilities, studies, learning new courses, workout ,family get togethers, hobby activities, gardening or swimming and spiritual get togethers to develop personality and positivity. Investments related to property and gold can be made smoothly. Parents spend more time with their children as they need it now.

LUCKY COLOUR : Pink

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday and Wednesday

LUCKY NO.: 5

DONATIONS: Housekeeping materials in aashrams

NUMBER 7

It is the time to participate in presentations, group discussions, audition, interview and debates to win it like a champion. Lawyers, builders, software engineer, financers, sportsperson and politicians will throw a magical impression on their pears as well as public. Remember to keep some fennel seeds in your bag always for best of the luck. Females at workplace will be benefited with their work performance and their management skills. Take care of the demands of your spouse as it will maintain reliability and thus string bond.

LUCKY COLOURS: Yellow

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO.: 7

DONATIONS: Plz donate z metal vessel to domestic helper

NUMBER 8

A tough week for those who travels more for business purposes. Doctors, pharmacist, traders, commission agents, land dealers, media professional should avoid new business idea and investment for this whole week. Actors and singles will also struggle to get new projects. This week keeps you totally absorbed in work without much of appraisal.

LUCKY COLOUR: Brown

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

LUCKY NO.: 5

DONATIONS: Salty food to animals or poor.

NUMBER 9

Plan your week right from the beginning to use the maximum profit in the field of property, glamour, music, beauty and education. Work from office is recommended more than work from home. Any kind of physical exercise, be it swimming or workout, will help to keep you fit and leave bright impression on others.

Wearing kumkum on forehead will enhance the charm of your personality, so adopt it before appearing for an interview or auditions. Your confidence should remain high as this week provides immense number of opportunities and success

LUCKY COLOURS: Red and voilet

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO.: 9

DONATIONS: Apples to children.

