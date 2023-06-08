Trends :Hyundai ExterGo FirstHyundai Creta EVMaruti Suzuki FronxRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » 1 in Every 7 Cars Sold Now an EV, China's BYD Leaves Behind Tesla

1 in Every 7 Cars Sold Now an EV, China's BYD Leaves Behind Tesla

Global passenger EV sales in Q1 2023 rose 32 percent. BYD dominates the market with 21 percent share while Tesla holds the second spot, with 16 percent share

Advertisement

Published By: Paras Yadav

IANS

Last Updated: June 08, 2023, 09:49 IST

New Delhi, India

BYD Seal EV (Photo: IANS)
BYD Seal EV (Photo: IANS)

One in every 7 cars sold during the first quarter this year was an electric vehicle, dominated by China’s BYD at 21.1 percent market share while Tesla was at second spot, with 16 percent share, a report showed on Wednesday.

Global passenger EV sales in Q1 2023 rose 32 percent YoY. Battery EVs (BEVs) accounted for 73 percent of all EV sales during the quarter, while plug-in hybrid EVs (PHEVs) made up the rest, according to Counterpoint Research.

EV sales are expected to reach over 14.5 million units by the end of 2023.

Advertisement

Also Read: All-Electric Volvo EX30 Makes World Premiere in Italy, Gets 480 Km Range Per Charge

The US surpassed Germany to become the world’s second-largest EV market while China remained the leader.

“Tesla slashed prices for its models globally in January, following which other automotive brands announced similar cuts for their car models starting in February, which led to an improvement in EV sales," said research analyst Abhik Mukherjee.

Global EV sales were largely driven by China with 56 percent of total EV sales coming from this market.

During February and March, almost 40 automakers, including BYD, NIO, Xpeng, Volkswagen, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Honda and Toyota, reduced their vehicle prices by a couple of hundred dollars to tens of thousands of dollars, which eventually stoked a competitive price war in China.

In China, EV sales experienced a remarkable 29 percent YoY growth, despite a 12 percent decline in overall sales of passenger vehicles in the country.

top videos
  • Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti's Film Is High On Action, Low On VFX & We're At A Deadlock
  • Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success With Media, Share Anecdotes
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2 To Stream From June 17, With Salman Khan As Host | Sooraj Pancholi To Participate?
  • Lust Stories 2 Teaser: Can Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Outdo Kiara, Vicky's Chemistry From Part 1?
  • Bare Minimum Monday: The New Workplace Trend That Has Left Internet Divided | All You Need To Know

    • The top 10 EV models accounted for 37 per cent of the total passenger EV sales. Tesla’s Model Y remained the best-selling model globally followed by Tesla’s Model 3 and BYD’s Song.

    “Although sales of the traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles remained stable in Q1 2023 compared with that in the year-ago period, the significant growth in EV sales indicates a rapid transition from traditional vehicles to EVs," commented senior analyst Soumen Mandal.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Paras YadavParas Yadav, Trainee at News18, is an Automobile Journalist with remarkable educ...Read More

    first published: June 08, 2023, 09:49 IST
    last updated: June 08, 2023, 09:49 IST
    Read More