19 Trains To Delhi Cancelled, 6 Rescheduled; Check Full List

Big news from the Indian Railways has emerged amid the rising temperatures. According to railway officials, between April 15 and April 19, as many as 19 trains of the North Western Railway zone stand cancelled. Along with these, 9 trains are being partially cancelled, the route of 12 trains is being changed and 6 trains have been rescheduled. Altogether 46 to 48 trains are going to be affected due to technical works being undertaken between Palam-Bijwasan stations, the officials added.

The following trains have been cancelled-

Advertisement

– Train number 22985 Udaipur-Delhi cancelled on April 15.

– Train number 22986 Delhi-Udaipur cancelled on April 16.

– Train number 12985 Jaipur-Delhi cancelled on April 16 and 18.

– Train number 12986 Delhi-Jaipur cancelled on April 16 and 18.

– Train Train number 04433 Delhi-Rewari cancelled on April 16 and 18.

– Train number 04434 Rewari-Delhi cancelled on April 16 and 18.

– Train number 04470 Delhi-Rewari cancelled on April 16 and 18.

– Train number 04500 Rewari-Delhi cancelled on April 16 and 18.

– Train number 04283 Delhi-Rewari cancelled on April 16 and 18.

– Train number 04285 Delhi-Rewari cancelled on April 16 and 18.

– Train number 04990 Rewari-Delhi cancelled on April 16 and 18.

– Train number 04989 Delhi-Rewari cancelled on April 16 and 18.

– Train number 04499 Delhi-Rewari cancelled on April 15 and 17.

– Train number 04469 Rewari-Delhi cancelled on April 16 and 18.

– Train number 04351 Delhi-Hisar was cancelled on April 15 and 17.

Advertisement

– Train number 04368 Hisar-Rewari cancelled on April 15 and 17 cancelled.

– Train number 04367 Rewari-Hisar cancelled on April 15 and 17.

– Train number 04352 Hisar-Delhi cancelled on April 16 and 18.

– Train number 14029 Sriganganagar-Delhi cancelled on April 17 and 19.

According to the Indian Railways, the technical work will be completed in the coming five days. A lot of passengers going to Delhi from Jaipur, Udaipur and Haryana are dependent on the railways. Passengers in these areas will have to either take the help of public buses to go to Delhi or arrange for private vehicles till April 19.

Read all the Latest Auto News here