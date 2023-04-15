2023 All-Electric Kia EV6 Bookings Start, Exclusive Benefits for First 200 Buyers

Kia India has started pre-bookings for the all-electric EV6 in the country. The 2023 Kia EV6 in offered in two variants namely GT Line and GT Line AWD at an ex-showroom price of Rs 60.95 lakh and Rs 65.95 lakh, respectively. It can be booked at select Kia dealerships as well as online at the brand’s official website.

The South-Korean automaker had begun its electrification journey in India with the launch of the EV6 in June 2022. Kia has already sold 432 units of the EV6 in the domestic market. Built on the brand’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the EV6 gets multiple premium features including ultra-fast DC charging capabilities and vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality.

Mr. Myung-sik Sohn, CSBO, Kia India, said “We are excited that with Kia EV6, a new performance-driven drive experience is now available for customers who are looking for a premium ride. I am excited to announce that the bookings for our popular premium EV, the Kia EV6, have commenced today for 2023."

The 2023 all-electric Kia EV6 can be availed in five paint schemes namely Runway Red, Yacht Blue, Moonscape, Aurora Black Pearl, and Snow White Pearl. It comes with an ARAI certified driving range of 708 km. The company is also offering exclusive ownership privileges to the first 200 buyers which include 95 percent buyback policy within a month, free periodic maintenance for 5 years, and 8 years/160000 Kms warranty on the battery.

Meanwhile, Kia is also working aggressively towards establishing the EV charging infrastructure in the country. In August last year, it installed India’s first and fastest ‘240 kWh’ charger. Currently, the company is aiming to expand its EV dealership footprint from 15 select dealerships across 12 cities at the time of launch last year to 60 outlets across 44 cities. Furthermore, it has plans to extend the 150 kW high-speed charging stations from the existing 15 dealerships to all 60 outlets.

“We have also expanded our EV dealership footprint to 60 outlets across 44 cities which will help us move closer to our customers. We expect the 2023 Kia EV6 to outgrow our previous sales performance and make a threefold growth this year. It fills us with immense pride that we are leading the segment that is not only helping our business grow but also propelling us towards a sustainable future." added Sohn.

