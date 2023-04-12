2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125 E20 Fuel-Ready Version Launched, Gets FI Engine, New Alloys, & Colors

Bajaj Auto, one of India’s leading motorcycle manufacturers, has updated its popular Bajaj Pulsar 125 model for MY2023, making it compliant with the new BS6 Phase II emission norms. The updated model has already reached dealerships, with deliveries underway. The company has made significant changes to the powertrain, making it RDE-compliant and E20 fuel compatible. As part of the update, the electronic carburetor from the pre-BS6 P2 era has been replaced with a much more efficient fuel injector. The engine tuning has also been adjusted to take full advantage of the new fuel injector.

The new fuel injector is expected to provide better atomization of the charge, leading to improved fuel efficiency. The update also includes OBD-II diagnostics, which monitor emissions and engine parameters in real-time. Bajaj has made another major change to the Pulsar 125, replacing the twin spark technology with a single spark plug and a new engine casing with Bajaj branding.

Advertisement

The bike comes with a new alloy wheel design, replacing the older 6-spoke design, and subtle revisions to the graphics. The Carbon Fiber Edition and Neon Edition will also receive the aforementioned changes. Furthermore, it will be available in three new colours – Matte Black, Matte Blue, and Matte Silver – which will give it a fresh, sporty look.

Also Read: 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Review: Stronger Than Before?

The overhauled instrument cluster now includes features such as instant fuel efficiency, average fuel efficiency and distance to empty. However, a gear position indicator is missing. The motorcycle is equipped with halogen headlamps, turn indicators, and pilot lamps, as well as LED tail lamps and illuminated switchgear. The standard telescopic front forks, rear twin shock absorbers, and 80/100-17 front and 100/90-17 rear tires remain unchanged in the new Pulsar 125.

In terms of safety, the 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125 E20 will come with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel. The bike will also feature tubeless tyres, which provide better grip and reduce the chances of a puncture.

Advertisement

The 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125 is likely to sport different performance figures due to the added fuel injection setup. The outgoing carbureted model developed 11.64 bhp and 10.8 Nm and was mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The bike will compete with Honda SP125, TVS Raider 125, Hero Glamour XTEC, and other similar models. Overall, the updated Bajaj Pulsar 125 is expected to provide better performance and fuel efficiency, making it a popular choice among motorcycle enthusiasts.

Read all the Latest Auto News here