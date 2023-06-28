2023 BMW M 1000 RR Launch in India: Price Starts at Rs 49 Lakh, Deliveries in November

BMW Motorrad India has launched the 2023 M 1000 RR at a starting price of Rs 49 lakh (ex-showroom) in the country. The 2023 BMW M 1000 RR is also available in ‘Competition’ grade at a sticker price of Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom). To be sold as completely built-up units (CBU), the bikes can booked from today at all the company authorized dealerships while deliveries are slated to commence in November 2023.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “With the new BMW M 1000 RR, BMW Motorrad has set a new milestone in the field of superbikes. It is a motorcycle built for those who are driven by passion and ready to take on challenges. Sporting the look of a winner, coupled with uncompromising acceleration and pure performance, the new BMW M 1000 RR stands for absolute performance and exclusivity down to the last detail. Just the typical M."

2023 BMW M 1000 RR Colors

The superbike will be available in a Light White / M Motorsport paint finish while the 2023 BMW M 1000 RR Competition can be availed in Blackstorm metallic / M Motorsport color scheme.

2023 BMW M 1000 RR Design

The fairing of the superbike is crafted in carbon fibre with M Design tapes. Built on an aluminium bridge frame, it also gets integrated M engine covers, M Winglets on the front fairing and M Carbon wheels. The 2023 M 1000 RR can also be had with forged wheels ex works. The front mudguards feature integrated brake ducts which have been optimised for improved airflow around the fork legs and brake callipers.

The newly designed rear section boasts of hump cover. The short number plate holder, the indicator and number plate lights form one unit and the functions of the brake and tail lights are integrated into the side indicator lights.

2023 BMW M 1000 RR Engine

The superbike is powered by a 999cc water-cooled inline 4-cylinder engine which churns out top power of 209 bhp at 14,500 rpm and peak torque of 113 Nm at 11,000 rpm. The bike does a 0-100kmph sprint in merely 3.1 seconds while clocking a top speed of 314kmph.

2023 BMW M 1000 RR Features

The superbike features a plethora of advanced features in the form of 6.5-inch TFT instrument cluster, Lightweight M battery, Engine Brake, Traction Control, Wheelie-Control, ABS and ABS Pro, rear USB charging socket, powerful LED light units, electronic cruise control and heated grips. It also gets start-up animation with M logo and OBD interface for M GPS Datalogger and M GPS Laptrigger.