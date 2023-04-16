2023 BMW X3 M40i India Launch Next Week: Features, Engine Specs and More

The luxury car manufacturer BMW has been working on one of its feature-loaded cars X3 M40i. Now, the brand is all set to launch next week for Indian customers. It has been reported that the deliveries of the same are likely to start from May onwards. The company said the upcoming X3 M40i had been designed in such a way that it will provide great power and performance to the users.

According to the reports, X3 M40i is an advanced and high-performance SUV version of the X3 SUV segment. It shares the same powertrain as BMW M340i, which means it will feature 3.0 litre, 6-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. It will generate a maximum of 355 bhp and a 500Nm peak torque. The performance-orientated SUV will come with an 8-speed automatic transmission, which will circulate the power on all wheels.

Apart from this, the company also claims that The X3 M40i can accelerate 0-100kph sprint time of 4.9 seconds, 0.5 seconds slower than the M340i. The car also will come with a top speed of 250 kph.

X3 M40i has been priced at Rs. 1.43 crore (ex-showroom). As far as the rivals are concerned, it will compete against Volvo XC60, Audi Q5 as well as the Porsche Macan S

