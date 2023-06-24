2023 Ducati Panigale V4 R Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 69.90 Lakh

Ducati has launched its highly anticipated powerhouse, the 2023 Panigale V4 R, in India. Priced at Rs 69.90 lakh(ex-showroom), this bike has taken the Indian market by storm.

Setting it apart from other Ducati models available in India, the Panigale V4 R is a completely built unit (CBU) imported directly from Italy. With the initial batch of 5 bikes already sold out, deliveries of the Panigale V4 R will commence immediately. Bookings for the Panigale V4 R are now open across all Ducati dealerships in major cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata.

The new Ducati Panigale V4 R boasts a stunning design, featuring carbon wings and a striking MotoGP-inspired livery. Its white plates adorned with the number “1" proudly signify Ducati’s championship status in both the MotoGP and WorldSBK championships.

At the heart of this beast lies the all-new 998 cc Desmosedici Stradale R engine, capable of reaching a maximum engine speed of 16,500 rpm in sixth gear (16,000 rpm in other gears). This marks the first appearance of the V4 R in India since 2019, and it comes in the Euro 5/BS6 form, aligning with the latest environmental standards. It delivers a maximum power of 218 hp at 15,500 rpm. However, when equipped with the racing Akrapovič exhaust, the Panigale V4 R unleashes its full potential, pushing the power output to an astonishing 237 hp, 3 hp more than its predecessor.

Furthermore, the development of the new Panigale V4 R engine also involved the creation of a special oil in collaboration with Shell, known as the Ducati Corse performance oil. This innovative oil reduces mechanical friction by 10 percent, resulting in an additional increase in maximum power of 3.5 hp, which rises to an impressive 4.5 hp at the limiter.

By combining the racing exhaust system with the dedicated Shell oil, the Panigale V4 R achieves an extraordinary maximum power output of 240.5 hp. These impressive numbers are made possible through the implementation of advanced technical solutions derived from the world of racing competition.

The chassis of the Panigale V4 R features an aluminum front frame similar to the latest Panigale V4, while the suspension has been upgraded to manually controlled Ohlins - NPX25/30 at the front and a TTX36 rear shock. With 5mm more travel in the front end and the ability to adjust the swingarm pivot point in four positions in 2mm increments, this motorcycle guarantees a dynamic and customizable riding experience.

The Brembo Stylema brakes and forged aluminum wheels are on par with those found on the Panigale V4 S. Weighing in at 193.5kg, the Panigale V4 R matches the BMW S 1000 RR Pro M Sport, and with the optional race exhaust, the weight drops to 188.5kg, aligning with smaller middleweight nakeds like the 2023 Triumph Street Triple RS.