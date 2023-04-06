2023 Harley-Davidson Range Launched in India Alongside Anniversary Edition Models, Check Price and Specs

The American motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson finally launched one of its much-awaited Nightster editions for Indian customers, alongside the company’s 120th-anniversary range, consisting of Pan America 1250 Special, Heritage Classic, Street Glide and Road Glide.

The newly launched Nightster edition under the Sportster series comes at the starting price of Rs. 17.49 lakh and goes up to 18.79 lakh for the top-end variant. The firm has introduced the powerful two-wheeler in three variants - Nightster, Nightster Special and Sportster S. To note, all the prices mentioned above are ex-showroom.

Talking about the colour scheme, the Nightster’s basic model is available in two colours – Vivid black and redline red. While the Nightster Special features in four colours – Vivid black, black denim, bright billiard blue, and industrial yellow. Meanwhile, Sportster S can be purchased in midnight crimson, white sand pearl, mineral green metallic, vivid black and stone-washed white pearl.

The Nightster edition comes with a 975cc, V-twin, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 88.5bhp at 7,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 95Nm at 5,750 rpm. According to the manufacturer, the vehicles will provide a mileage of 18kmpl. When it comes to the hardware, the motorcycle features a front fork, twin rear springs and single discs on both front and rear wheels.

From the safety front, the range consists of traction control, ABS and multiple riding modes including road, rain, sport, and custom. Scroll down to check details about Harley-Davidson’s 120th-anniversary range.

Harley-Davidson Softail range anniversary edition

The anniversary version of the Fat Bob 114, which was previously priced at Rs 20.49 lakh, is now available for Rs 24.49 lakh. However, it does not come with an anniversary paint scheme. Still, if the customer demands it, the firm will charge an additional Rs 1.5 lakh for the same.

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic

A complete head turner Heritage Classic now has been priced at Rs 26.59 lakh. Interested customers who want a special 120th Anniversary edition colour, have to spend an extra Rs 1.5 lakh.

Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special and Road Glide Special

Here come the stars of the show, which might make a hole in your pocket as these beasts are the most expensive in the India line-up. Touring models – Street Glide Special and Road Glide Special has priced at Rs 37.49 lakh. Later, the company changed it to Rs 40.49 lakh, and put the vehicle into the most luxurious shelve.

The price difference between the Street Glide Special and the Road Glide Special for the anniversary edition Heirloom Red Fade paint option is Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh, respectively.

