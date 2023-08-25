2023 Hero Glamour Launched in India; Price Starts at Rs 82,348

Hero MotoCorp has launched the 2023 Glamour at a starting price of Rs 82,348/- (ex-showroom, Delhi) in the Indian market. To be sold in two variants namely Drum and Disc, the 2023 Hero Glamour boasts of multiple new features in the form of fully digital meter, real time mileage indicator, and mobile charging port.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Business Officer, India BU, Hero MotoCorp, said, “With its immense popularity, Glamour has created a large base of loyal fans among the youth of the country who are seeking style, comfort & technology. At Hero MotoCorp, our intent has always been to provide our customers with distinctive features and technologically advanced products."

As far as styling is concerned, the new motorcycle retains some of its traditional elements such as front cowl, fuel tank and form of the shroud. It now gets chequered stripes as standard along with a slew of new color options namely Candy Blazing Red, Techno Blue-Black and Sports Red-Black.

The company has reduced the rider as well as pillion seat height by 8mm and 17mm, respectively. The fuel tank is presented in a flatter form to increase the seat space. The 2023 Hero Glamour has a ground clearance of 170mm.